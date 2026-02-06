12U Fundraising Capstone Tournament!!

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About this event
Your logo will be displayed in a prominent position on the back of our practice jersey (in a large scale) as well as on our tournament banner.
Your logo will be displayed on the back of our practice jersey (in the middle at a medium scale) as well as on our tournament banner.
Your logo will be displayed toward the bottom back of our practice jersey (in a smaller scale) as well as on our tournament banner.
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