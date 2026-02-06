SOM Baseball Boosters

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SOM Baseball Boosters

About this event

12U Fundraising Capstone Tournament!!

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Your logo will be displayed in a prominent position on the back of our practice jersey (in a large scale) as well as on our tournament banner.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Your logo will be displayed on the back of our practice jersey (in the middle at a medium scale) as well as on our tournament banner.

Bronze
$250

Your logo will be displayed toward the bottom back of our practice jersey (in a smaller scale) as well as on our tournament banner.

Add a donation for SOM Baseball Boosters

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!