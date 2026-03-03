12U NSB Raffle Basket Fundraiser

Be the The ultimate Baseball Parent Sideline Tote — built for long, hot game days.

Use your new Bogg Bag in that NSB navy- this roomy tote holds all your essentials:





a personal fan, a pouch with bug spray, Goop sunscreen and bandages, a blanket for those chilly night games, an insulated tumbler cup, and a baseball-themed bleacher cup holder.

Everything you need to stay cool, organized, and ready for every inning.





Value $250