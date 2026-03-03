Nether Providence Athletic Association Baseball

Hosted by

Nether Providence Athletic Association Baseball

About this event

12U NSB Raffle Basket Fundraiser

Wallingford

Nether Providence Township, PA 19086, USA

50/50 Raffle item
50/50 Raffle
$10

Winner takes half... You can treat yourself to anything you like with the winnings!

Take me out to the Ball Game! 4 Phillies tickets item
Take me out to the Ball Game! 4 Phillies tickets
$25

Enjoy a Phillies Game- 4 tickets in Section 116, Row 28.


5/7 (Athletics)


And go prepared, with baseball blanket, 2 baseball water bottles, Phillies Trivia Book, Phillies Water bottle Sticker, Cracker Jacks, Peanuts, 4 candy bars, and Big Chew Gum.


Value $500


Generously donated by the Beck Family


Baseball Parent Tote and Sideline Essentials item
Baseball Parent Tote and Sideline Essentials
$10

Be the The ultimate Baseball Parent Sideline Tote — built for long, hot game days.

Use your new Bogg Bag in that NSB navy- this roomy tote holds all your essentials:


a personal fan, a pouch with bug spray, Goop sunscreen and bandages, a blanket for those chilly night games, an insulated tumbler cup, and a baseball-themed bleacher cup holder.

Everything you need to stay cool, organized, and ready for every inning.


Value $250

Style & Shine item
Style & Shine
$10

Treat yourself to a little pampering! This basket includes a $50 gift card to Mirror Mirror Salon and Suites (Springfield, PA), professional Redken hair care products, and a cozy pumpkin spice luxury candle—everything you need for a relaxing night and a fresh new style.

Kids Fun Basket #1- Bowling, A Movie, and Dinner item
Kids Fun Basket #1- Bowling, A Movie, and Dinner
$10

Perfect for a fun night out!

  • 10 Free Games Bowling Card – Sproul Lanes
  • 4 Regal Cinemas Movie Passes
  • $25 Toscana's Gourmet Pizza Gift Card
  • $25 Dairy Queen Gift Card

Value $150


Thank you to these businesses for their support!!!

Kids Fun Basket #2 - Kid's night in Media item
Kids Fun Basket #2 - Kid's night in Media
$10

A fun evening out in Media!

  • 10 Passes – Oasis Family Fun Center
  • $25 Gift Certificate – Pinocchio’s Restaurant
  • $20 Gift Certificate – Scoop Ice Cream
  • Game On State – Two 1-Hour Play Vouchers + Gift Card
  • 4 Passes to the Tyler Arboretum

Value $350


Thank you to these businesses for their support!!!

Kids Fun Basket #3 - Kid's night in Springfield item
Kids Fun Basket #3 - Kid's night in Springfield
$5

$25 gift certificate to Domino's Pizza

$15 gift card Yo Crave Frozen yogurt

Busy bee pottery to paint your own in the studio

4 Passes to Urban Air Springfield


Value $60


Thank you to these businesses for their support!!!


Ladies Staycation Essentials item
Ladies Staycation Essentials
$10

Relax with our Staycation essentials for a Ladies weekend in, including Face masks, Body scrubs, eye patches and lotion. Then sneak away to Swarthmore's Celia Book store to use your $20 Gift Card on a great new book. Back at home cozy up with your new fuzzy throw and light your new candle. Next, it's time for a drink; your choice- tea in your new ceramic mug or some wine or a seltzer or your favorite starbucks coffee!


$150

Ball out Baseball Summer Camp, Lesson item
Ball out Baseball Summer Camp, Lesson item
Ball out Baseball Summer Camp, Lesson
$10

BALLOUT baseball is offering one private lesson and one summer camp spot. This is a great option for players who want individual instruction and a structured high energy summer camp focused on skill development, confidence and having fun. You can choose one week that works best for you. 

Camp weeks are 7/13-16; 8/10-13 or 8/17-20 at Cardinal O'Hara High School


Also, enjoy your favorite baseball treats and a fresh wiffle ball/bat set.


Value $250.00

Phillies Swag & $75 Gift Card from Harvey Oak Merchentile item
Phillies Swag & $75 Gift Card from Harvey Oak Merchentile
$10

Our favorite gift shop in Swarthmore has you covered with unique Phillies treasures.

A Schwarber T-shirt, a Phanatic pint glass, "Ring the Bell" socks, a "Ring the Bell" sticker, a PHILLY greeting card, and a $75 gift card to shop some more!


Value $250


Thank you so much to HOM for your support!

Joseph Anthony $250 Gift Card and Spa basket item
Joseph Anthony $250 Gift Card and Spa basket item
Joseph Anthony $250 Gift Card and Spa basket
$10

The Ultimate Spa Gift AKA Mother’s Day Gift!

Enjoy a $250 gift card to Joseph Anthony Spa and

9 Piece Set of Vanilla Coconut Home Spa Set. This set has

luxurious gifts for her, including Fragrant Lotions, Large Bath Bombs, Coconut Oil.


Value $300


Thank you so much to Delco Solutions for their genrous donation!

Player Experience item
Player Experience
$25

The Basket for a Player that wants to think about Baseball all summer.

  • Coach Fili Camp- Free Week of June 22nd
  • Ascent 2 Free 30 Minutes Lesson
  • NSB Gear: Custom NSB Tote, NSB Patch, and NSB Jibbitz for Crocs

Value $500

Thank you to Coach Fili's Camp and Ascent for your support!

Vintage Baseball Basket item
Vintage Baseball Basket
$5

Get the coolest, vintage Baseball swag courtesy of Lunch Break vintage.


This basket is full of vintage finds:
Vintage baseball book
World Series 2008 magazine
Chase Utlet card/2008 World Series collectible
Baseball Card Packs
$25 GC to Lunch Break Vintage


Thank you to Lunch Break Vintage in Swarthmore for this generous donation!

Add a donation for Nether Providence Athletic Association Baseball

$

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