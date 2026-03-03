12U NSB Raffle Basket Fundraiser

About this event
Winner takes half... You can treat yourself to anything you like with the winnings!
Enjoy a Phillies Game- 4 tickets in Section 116, Row 28.
5/7 (Athletics)
And go prepared, with baseball blanket, 2 baseball water bottles, Phillies Trivia Book, Phillies Water bottle Sticker, Cracker Jacks, Peanuts, 4 candy bars, and Big Chew Gum.
Value $500
Generously donated by the Beck Family
Be the The ultimate Baseball Parent Sideline Tote — built for long, hot game days.
Use your new Bogg Bag in that NSB navy- this roomy tote holds all your essentials:
a personal fan, a pouch with bug spray, Goop sunscreen and bandages, a blanket for those chilly night games, an insulated tumbler cup, and a baseball-themed bleacher cup holder.
Everything you need to stay cool, organized, and ready for every inning.
Value $250
Treat yourself to a little pampering! This basket includes a $50 gift card to Mirror Mirror Salon and Suites (Springfield, PA), professional Redken hair care products, and a cozy pumpkin spice luxury candle—everything you need for a relaxing night and a fresh new style.
Perfect for a fun night out!
Value $150
Thank you to these businesses for their support!!!
A fun evening out in Media!
Value $350
Thank you to these businesses for their support!!!
$25 gift certificate to Domino's Pizza
$15 gift card Yo Crave Frozen yogurt
Busy bee pottery to paint your own in the studio
4 Passes to Urban Air Springfield
Value $60
Thank you to these businesses for their support!!!
Relax with our Staycation essentials for a Ladies weekend in, including Face masks, Body scrubs, eye patches and lotion. Then sneak away to Swarthmore's Celia Book store to use your $20 Gift Card on a great new book. Back at home cozy up with your new fuzzy throw and light your new candle. Next, it's time for a drink; your choice- tea in your new ceramic mug or some wine or a seltzer or your favorite starbucks coffee!
$150
BALLOUT baseball is offering one private lesson and one summer camp spot. This is a great option for players who want individual instruction and a structured high energy summer camp focused on skill development, confidence and having fun. You can choose one week that works best for you.
Camp weeks are 7/13-16; 8/10-13 or 8/17-20 at Cardinal O'Hara High School
Also, enjoy your favorite baseball treats and a fresh wiffle ball/bat set.
Value $250.00
Our favorite gift shop in Swarthmore has you covered with unique Phillies treasures.
A Schwarber T-shirt, a Phanatic pint glass, "Ring the Bell" socks, a "Ring the Bell" sticker, a PHILLY greeting card, and a $75 gift card to shop some more!
Value $250
Thank you so much to HOM for your support!
The Ultimate Spa Gift AKA Mother’s Day Gift!
Enjoy a $250 gift card to Joseph Anthony Spa and
9 Piece Set of Vanilla Coconut Home Spa Set. This set has
luxurious gifts for her, including Fragrant Lotions, Large Bath Bombs, Coconut Oil.
Value $300
Thank you so much to Delco Solutions for their genrous donation!
The Basket for a Player that wants to think about Baseball all summer.
Value $500
Thank you to Coach Fili's Camp and Ascent for your support!
Get the coolest, vintage Baseball swag courtesy of Lunch Break vintage.
This basket is full of vintage finds:
Vintage baseball book
World Series 2008 magazine
Chase Utlet card/2008 World Series collectible
Baseball Card Packs
$25 GC to Lunch Break Vintage
Thank you to Lunch Break Vintage in Swarthmore for this generous donation!
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