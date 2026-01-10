Hosted by

Alaska Grizzlies

12UA NAHA Alaska Grizzlies's Silent Auction - Jan. 2026

1920 Lathrop St, Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA

Road Trip Pack item
Road Trip Pack
$20

Starting bid

A little of everything. Whether you need a quick snack or emergency skate laces, the basket’s got you covered!

Date Night item
Date Night
$25

Starting bid

$50 Regal movie theater gift card, popcorn, & candy!

Kid Pack item
Kid Pack
$20

Starting bid

All kinds of goodies for the kiddos!

Hockey Starter Kit item
Hockey Starter Kit
$75

Starting bid

Everything you need to get started in the game and practice your skills.

Summer Night Cook Out item
Summer Night Cook Out
$30

Starting bid

A little of everything to entail your guests during a summer night cook out.

Herb Starter Kit item
Herb Starter Kit
$30

Starting bid

Start your own herb garden.

Cozy Night In item
Cozy Night In
$50

Starting bid

Candles, blanket, wireless lamp, water bottle, and a snackle box will make this cozy night in one for the record books!

