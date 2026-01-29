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Posse Houston Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8027 Hwy 6 Suite 100, Missouri City, TX 77459, USA

Private Collection: (3) Charles Woodson’s Intercept Wines item
Private Collection: (3) Charles Woodson’s Intercept Wines item
Private Collection: (3) Charles Woodson’s Intercept Wines
$50

Starting bid

The "MVP" Private Collection: Charles Woodson’s Intercept Wines

Score the ultimate hat trick for your home cellar with this exclusive trio from NFL legend and Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson. Just as he mastered the field, Woodson has mastered the art of winemaking, delivering a lineup that is bold, disciplined, and deeply soulful.

This curated set includes:

  • The Cabernet Sauvignon: A powerhouse with deep dark fruit notes and a velvety finish—the "defensive play" your steak dinner needs.
  • The Red Blend: A seamless, complex harmony of rich flavors that over-delivers on every sip.
  • The Chardonnay: Elegant and bright with a touch of golden citrus, perfect for a crisp afternoon on the patio.

Whether you are building a collection or looking for the perfect gift for a fellow enthusiast, this set offers a winning experience in every glass.

Capture the Moment: 1-Hour Outdoor Session with M.K.P item
Capture the Moment: 1-Hour Outdoor Session with M.K.P item
Capture the Moment: 1-Hour Outdoor Session with M.K.P item
Capture the Moment: 1-Hour Outdoor Session with M.K.P
$150

Starting bid

Capture the Moment: 1-Hour Outdoor Session with Melissa K. McGowan

Preserve your most cherished memories with a professional touch. Whether it’s a milestone family portrait, a refined lifestyle session, or an updated professional headshot, Melissa K. McGowan Photography specializes in capturing the beauty of life’s moments in a natural, outdoor setting.

This exclusive package includes:

  • A 1-Hour Session: Dedicated time with Melissa to ensure the perfect shot in a beautiful outdoor environment.
  • Artistic Expertise: Professional photography that balances natural light and genuine emotion to tell your unique story.
  • Versatile Use: Ideal for holiday cards, family walls, or professional branding.

Bid on this session to ensure your next big moment is captured with the elegance and care it deserves.

Value: $350

The Ultimate Family Splash: 6 Full-Day Passes to Great Wolf item
The Ultimate Family Splash: 6 Full-Day Passes to Great Wolf item
The Ultimate Family Splash: 6 Full-Day Passes to Great Wolf item
The Ultimate Family Splash: 6 Full-Day Passes to Great Wolf
$200

Starting bid

The Ultimate Family Splash: 6 Full-Day Passes to Great Wolf Lodge

Ditch the ordinary and dive into an unforgettable adventure! This package offers the perfect "staycation" or day-trip solution for a group of six. From the massive indoor water park to the endless slides and attractions, Great Wolf Lodge is designed for non-stop family bonding and excitement.

This adventure-packed package includes:

  • 6 Full-Day Passes: Admission for six guests to experience everything the lodge has to offer.
  • All-Day Water Park Access: Enjoy the water park from open to close—no rushing required!
  • Full Amenity Access: Splash through the indoor pools, brave the high-speed slides, and relax in the lazy river.
  • Weather-Proof Fun: With the water park kept at a comfortable 84 degrees year-round, the forecast is always perfect.

Whether you're celebrating a birthday or just need a day of pure joy, this is your ticket to being the family hero.

Value: $450

Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – 9th Row Club Experience item
Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – 9th Row Club Experience item
Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – 9th Row Club Experience item
Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – 9th Row Club Experience
$400

Starting bid

Courtside Luxury: Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – 9th Row Club Experience

Experience the thrill of the NBA like never before with two premium seats for the Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz on Good Friday, April 3, 2026. Located in Section 121, Row 9, these seats put you just steps away from the hardwood, directly behind the opposing team's bench for an unmatched perspective of the game’s strategy and intensity.


This VIP Game Day Package includes:

  • Two Premium Tickets: Located in Section 121, Seats 7 & 8.
  • Frost Bank Club Access: Enjoy extra-wide, padded seats with additional legroom and access to the exclusive Frost Bank Club, featuring private bars and upscale dining.
  • PNC Lounge Access: Elevate your evening with entry to this ultra-premium floor-level space, designed for sophisticated lounging with a private bar.
  • VIP Parking Pass: Includes one parking pass for the Yellow Entrance, providing the most convenient and seamless access directly to your seats.
  • Prime Sightlines: Widely considered the best views in the arena, ensuring you don't miss a single fast break or buzzer-beater.

Whether you’re a die-hard Rockets fan or looking for a high-stakes night out in downtown Houston, this is the ultimate way to enjoy the game in style.

Value: $975


Featured Fine Art: "Contemplation" (2025) item
Featured Fine Art: "Contemplation" (2025)
$3,500

Starting bid

Featured Fine Art: "Contemplation" (2025)

Artist: Gueho Irouaeli Nicodeme | Origin: Ivory Coast

Elevate your collection with this museum-quality masterpiece. "Contemplation" is a profound exploration of identity and cultural memory, masterfully transforming utilitarian materials into high-concept contemporary art.

Investment Highlights:

  • Unique Medium: A striking mixed-media composition using reclaimed West African rice sacks—materials historically used for grain transport across Nigeria and the broader region.
  • Intricate Narrative: The work features a hand-stitched face and body, layered with evocative inscriptions like “Born Young” and “Noise,” alongside a stylized bull symbol.
  • Commanding Presence: At 75” x 42”, this large-scale piece serves as a powerful statement for a home gallery or professional space.
  • Direct Provenance: Acquired directly from the artist, ensuring an authentic connection to Nicodeme’s personal narrative and social commentary.

This is a rare opportunity to own a richly textured, resonant piece of contemporary African art that beautifully bridges the gap between everyday history and modern luxury.

  • Dimensions: 75” x 42”
  • Value: $5,500
Contemporary Fine Art: "Ponytails" (2025) item
Contemporary Fine Art: "Ponytails" (2025)
$800

Starting bid

Contemporary Fine Art: "Ponytails" (2025)

Artist: Kingsley Kofi Deffor | Origin: Ghana

Experience the intersection of personal identity and public narrative through this evocative mixed-media portrait by Ghanaian artist Kingsley Kofi Deffor. This piece beautifully balances bold, expressive color with nuanced social commentary.

Investment Highlights:

  • Dynamic Medium: A sophisticated fusion of painting and collaged newsprint, creating a textured meditation on how we are shaped by the stories that surround us.
  • Vibrant Visuals: Stylized features outlined in luminous white set against a radiant yellow field, designed to evoke a sense of vulnerability and self-possession.
  • Cultural Dialogue: The use of layered newspaper fragments introduces a modern dialogue with media, culture, and representation.
  • Direct Provenance: Acquired directly from the artist, guaranteeing authenticity and a direct link to the creator's vision.

"Ponytails" is more than a portrait; it is a contemporary statement on the tension between the private self and the public gaze.

  • Dimensions: 33” x 32”
  • Value: $2,500
Exquisite Fine Art: "Flower Veil" (2022) item
Exquisite Fine Art: "Flower Veil" (2022)
$1,500

Starting bid

Exquisite Fine Art: "Flower Veil" (2022)

Artist: Joseph Aboagye | Origin: Ghana

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking realism and contemporary flair of Joseph Aboagye. "Flower Veil" is a masterful exploration of intimacy, creating a lyrical tension between the human spirit and the natural world.

Investment Highlights:

  • Meticulous Realism: Refined brushwork and nuanced skin tones bring the subject to life with a quiet, powerful presence.
  • Striking Composition: A brilliant yellow background provides a high-energy contrast to the lush green plants and soft pink blossoms that gracefully veil the subject’s face.
  • Evocative Theme: The interplay between the figure and the floral elements invites a deep meditation on concealment and revelation.
  • Commanding Verticality: At 71” x 32”, this large-scale acrylic painting is designed to transform any hallway, entryway, or statement wall.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a work that feels both intimately contemplative and vividly alive.

  • Dimensions: 71” x 32”
  • Medium: Acrylic
  • Value: $4,000
Haak Vineyards and Winery Tour & Tasting for (4) item
Haak Vineyards and Winery Tour & Tasting for (4) item
Haak Vineyards and Winery Tour & Tasting for (4) item
Haak Vineyards and Winery Tour & Tasting for (4)
$150

Starting bid

Texas Heritage: Haak Vineyards & Winery Tour & Tasting for Four

Embark on a flavorful journey into the heart of Texas winemaking at the award-winning Haak Vineyards & Winery. This exclusive experience for four guests offers an intimate look at the craftsmanship behind over 570 national and international awards. It also includes (1) bottle of their Blanc Du Bois award winning wine.


Your Vineyard Getaway Includes:

  • Guided Estate Tour: Explore the scenic vines and the expansive 25,000-square-foot facility, including the unique 1,800-square-foot underground cellar where oak barrels age to perfection.
  • Curated Wine Tasting: Enjoy a flight of five pre-selected premium wines, including their famous Blanc du Bois and the exclusive Texas-made Madeira, a rare treat for any enthusiast.
  • Full-Scale Production: See firsthand how the Haak family transforms Texas-grown grapes into world-class bottles.
  • Old-World Atmosphere: Take in the stunning grounds featuring artwork reminiscent of Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just looking for a beautiful day trip, this package promises an unforgettable afternoon of "Gold Jacket" hospitality.

Value: $300

Expiries: 12/31/2026

Slice of Art: Custom 6-Inch Round Cake by Erica’s Sweets item
Slice of Art: Custom 6-Inch Round Cake by Erica’s Sweets item
Slice of Art: Custom 6-Inch Round Cake by Erica’s Sweets item
Slice of Art: Custom 6-Inch Round Cake by Erica’s Sweets
$50

Starting bid

Slice of Art: Custom 6-Inch Round Cake by Erica’s Sweets

Treat yourself to a masterpiece from the celebrated kitchen of Erica’s Sweets. Known throughout the Houston area for her meticulous attention to detail and "cake artisan" approach, Erica crafts creations that are as breathtaking to look at as they are delicious to eat.

This Sweet Selection includes:

  • A Custom 6-Inch Round Cake: Perfectly sized for an intimate celebration, a sophisticated dinner party, or a stylish "just because" treat.
  • Artisan Design: Hand-crafted to your vision by a designer with over a decade of experience in high-end wedding and event cakes.
  • Gourmet Flavor Options: Choose from a wide range of signature flavors including classic Vanilla, rich Chocolate, velvety Red Velvet, or bright Lemon.
  • Boutique Quality: Experience the moist texture and perfect crumb that has made Erica’s Sweets a trusted favorite for Houston's most special occasions.

Whether you’re planning a birthday or simply want an elevated centerpiece for your next gathering, this cake is guaranteed to be the talk of the table.

Value: $125 - $150 (Depending on Customization)

Sommelier-Curated and Led Wine Tasting for 6-8 people item
Sommelier-Curated and Led Wine Tasting for 6-8 people
$400

Starting bid

Elevate your next gathering with a private, sommelier-led tasting for 6–8 people! Whether you are a casual enthusiast or a budding connoisseur, this 90-minute, in-home (or designated venue) experience is designed to entertain and educate.

You and your guests will take a deep dive into the fascinating world of wine, comparing three classic Old-World wines (France, Italy, or Spain) against three modern New World counterparts (California, Australia, or New Zealand). A 6-bottle selection will be curated to showcase the dramatic differences in flavor, terroir, and tradition, helping you determine where your palate lies.

Included: 6 bottles of wine, expert curation, sommelier service, and tasting notes.

Capacity: 6–8 people.

Focus: Old World vs. New World (Traditional vs. Modern).

Notes:
•    Valid within 12 months of purchase.
•    Food/pairing catering.
•     Scheduling to be mutually agreed upon.


Value: $1100

Texas Wine Heritage: Messina Hof Tasting for Six item
Texas Wine Heritage: Messina Hof Tasting for Six item
Texas Wine Heritage: Messina Hof Tasting for Six item
Texas Wine Heritage: Messina Hof Tasting for Six
$100

Starting bid

Texas Wine Heritage: Messina Hof Tasting for Six

Step into the world of "Old World hospitality and New World ambition" with a private tasting experience for six at Messina Hof Winery. As a pioneer of the Texas wine industry with over 45 years of history, Messina Hof offers a portfolio of over 90 wines, ranging from dry reds to their world-renowned ports.


This Group Tasting Package includes:

  • Curated Wine Flight for 6: Enjoy a guided tasting of five premium Texas wines for each guest in your party.
  • Keepsake Glassware: Each guest will receive a commemorative Messina Hof wine glass to take home.
  • Award-Winning Selection: Sample from a winery that has earned over 1,200 national and international awards, including "Top Texas Winery" at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
  • Flexible Locations: This experience can be redeemed at any of their four stunning Texas locations: the Estate in Bryan, the Hill Country in Fredericksburg, the Urban Winery in Grapevine, or the newest Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen right here in the Greater Houston area.

Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated "vineyard chic" afternoon with friends or a deep dive into Texas viticulture, this package offers a taste of the very best the Lone Star State has to offer.

Value: $200

The Sophisticated Mother : Signature Jack & Jill Trio item
The Sophisticated Mother : Signature Jack & Jill Trio item
The Sophisticated Mother : Signature Jack & Jill Trio item
The Sophisticated Mother : Signature Jack & Jill Trio
$65

Starting bid

The Sophisticated Mother Collection: Signature Jack & Jill Trio


Celebrate the legacy of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. with this elegantly curated bundle of exclusive accessories. This set combines timeless sophistication with modern style, offering a complete look for the mother who wears her membership with pride and poise.


This "Sophisticated Mother" Bundle includes:

The Double J.J. Pearl Necklace: A modern twist on a classic staple, featuring a lustrous double strand of pearls accented with shimmering, crystal-encrusted "JJ" insignias for a touch of refined sparkle.

The Signature Pink & Black Shawl: A versatile and luxurious layering piece in bold black with elegant pink trim, featuring an embroidered emblem that makes it the perfect statement for chapter meetings or regional galas.

The "Colorful Bag" Designer Tote: A sophisticated, high-capacity tote featuring a vibrant pink and blue toile-inspired pattern and the prominent "Jack & Jill of America, Inc." embroidery—perfect for the on-the-go leader who values both form and function.


Whether you're attending a formal ceremony or a casual community event, this coordinated trio ensures you carry the spirit of the organization with unmatched elegance. Value: $195

Timeless Elegance: Kendra Scott Abbie Huggie Earrings (Gold) item
Timeless Elegance: Kendra Scott Abbie Huggie Earrings (Gold) item
Timeless Elegance: Kendra Scott Abbie Huggie Earrings (Gold) item
Timeless Elegance: Kendra Scott Abbie Huggie Earrings (Gold)
$55

Starting bid

Add a touch of radiant sophistication to your jewelry collection with these signature earrings from the iconic Kendra Scott. Known for merging modern trends with timeless style, the Abbie Huggies are the ultimate versatile accessory for any occasion.


These stunning earrings feature:

  • Classic "Huggie" Design: A sleek, minimalist silhouette that sits close to the ear for a polished and comfortable fit.
  • 14k Gold Plated: Crafted with a high-shine finish that captures the light beautifully, whether you're at a wine tasting or a gala.
  • Day-to-Night Versatility: Effortlessly transition from a "luxe-casual" daytime look to an elegant evening ensemble.
  • The Gift of Style: Packaged in the signature Kendra Scott box, making them a perfect treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.

Bid on these to bring home a piece of jewelry that is as enduring as it is beautiful.


Value: $98

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