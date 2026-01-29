Posse Houston Silent Auction

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Score the ultimate hat trick for your home cellar with this exclusive trio from NFL legend and Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson. Just as he mastered the field, Woodson has mastered the art of winemaking, delivering a lineup that is bold, disciplined, and deeply soulful.
This curated set includes:
Whether you are building a collection or looking for the perfect gift for a fellow enthusiast, this set offers a winning experience in every glass.
Starting bid
Preserve your most cherished memories with a professional touch. Whether it’s a milestone family portrait, a refined lifestyle session, or an updated professional headshot, Melissa K. McGowan Photography specializes in capturing the beauty of life’s moments in a natural, outdoor setting.
This exclusive package includes:
Bid on this session to ensure your next big moment is captured with the elegance and care it deserves.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Ditch the ordinary and dive into an unforgettable adventure! This package offers the perfect "staycation" or day-trip solution for a group of six. From the massive indoor water park to the endless slides and attractions, Great Wolf Lodge is designed for non-stop family bonding and excitement.
This adventure-packed package includes:
Whether you're celebrating a birthday or just need a day of pure joy, this is your ticket to being the family hero.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of the NBA like never before with two premium seats for the Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz on Good Friday, April 3, 2026. Located in Section 121, Row 9, these seats put you just steps away from the hardwood, directly behind the opposing team's bench for an unmatched perspective of the game’s strategy and intensity.
This VIP Game Day Package includes:
Whether you’re a die-hard Rockets fan or looking for a high-stakes night out in downtown Houston, this is the ultimate way to enjoy the game in style.
Value: $975
Starting bid
Artist: Gueho Irouaeli Nicodeme | Origin: Ivory Coast
Elevate your collection with this museum-quality masterpiece. "Contemplation" is a profound exploration of identity and cultural memory, masterfully transforming utilitarian materials into high-concept contemporary art.
Investment Highlights:
This is a rare opportunity to own a richly textured, resonant piece of contemporary African art that beautifully bridges the gap between everyday history and modern luxury.
Starting bid
Artist: Kingsley Kofi Deffor | Origin: Ghana
Experience the intersection of personal identity and public narrative through this evocative mixed-media portrait by Ghanaian artist Kingsley Kofi Deffor. This piece beautifully balances bold, expressive color with nuanced social commentary.
Investment Highlights:
"Ponytails" is more than a portrait; it is a contemporary statement on the tension between the private self and the public gaze.
Starting bid
Artist: Joseph Aboagye | Origin: Ghana
Immerse yourself in the breathtaking realism and contemporary flair of Joseph Aboagye. "Flower Veil" is a masterful exploration of intimacy, creating a lyrical tension between the human spirit and the natural world.
Investment Highlights:
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a work that feels both intimately contemplative and vividly alive.
Starting bid
Embark on a flavorful journey into the heart of Texas winemaking at the award-winning Haak Vineyards & Winery. This exclusive experience for four guests offers an intimate look at the craftsmanship behind over 570 national and international awards. It also includes (1) bottle of their Blanc Du Bois award winning wine.
Your Vineyard Getaway Includes:
Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just looking for a beautiful day trip, this package promises an unforgettable afternoon of "Gold Jacket" hospitality.
Value: $300
Expiries: 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a masterpiece from the celebrated kitchen of Erica’s Sweets. Known throughout the Houston area for her meticulous attention to detail and "cake artisan" approach, Erica crafts creations that are as breathtaking to look at as they are delicious to eat.
This Sweet Selection includes:
Whether you’re planning a birthday or simply want an elevated centerpiece for your next gathering, this cake is guaranteed to be the talk of the table.
Value: $125 - $150 (Depending on Customization)
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with a private, sommelier-led tasting for 6–8 people! Whether you are a casual enthusiast or a budding connoisseur, this 90-minute, in-home (or designated venue) experience is designed to entertain and educate.
You and your guests will take a deep dive into the fascinating world of wine, comparing three classic Old-World wines (France, Italy, or Spain) against three modern New World counterparts (California, Australia, or New Zealand). A 6-bottle selection will be curated to showcase the dramatic differences in flavor, terroir, and tradition, helping you determine where your palate lies.
Included: 6 bottles of wine, expert curation, sommelier service, and tasting notes.
Capacity: 6–8 people.
Focus: Old World vs. New World (Traditional vs. Modern).
Notes:
• Valid within 12 months of purchase.
• Food/pairing catering.
• Scheduling to be mutually agreed upon.
Value: $1100
Starting bid
Step into the world of "Old World hospitality and New World ambition" with a private tasting experience for six at Messina Hof Winery. As a pioneer of the Texas wine industry with over 45 years of history, Messina Hof offers a portfolio of over 90 wines, ranging from dry reds to their world-renowned ports.
This Group Tasting Package includes:
Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated "vineyard chic" afternoon with friends or a deep dive into Texas viticulture, this package offers a taste of the very best the Lone Star State has to offer.
Value: $200
Starting bid
The Sophisticated Mother Collection: Signature Jack & Jill Trio
Celebrate the legacy of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. with this elegantly curated bundle of exclusive accessories. This set combines timeless sophistication with modern style, offering a complete look for the mother who wears her membership with pride and poise.
This "Sophisticated Mother" Bundle includes:
• The Double J.J. Pearl Necklace: A modern twist on a classic staple, featuring a lustrous double strand of pearls accented with shimmering, crystal-encrusted "JJ" insignias for a touch of refined sparkle.
• The Signature Pink & Black Shawl: A versatile and luxurious layering piece in bold black with elegant pink trim, featuring an embroidered emblem that makes it the perfect statement for chapter meetings or regional galas.
• The "Colorful Bag" Designer Tote: A sophisticated, high-capacity tote featuring a vibrant pink and blue toile-inspired pattern and the prominent "Jack & Jill of America, Inc." embroidery—perfect for the on-the-go leader who values both form and function.
Whether you're attending a formal ceremony or a casual community event, this coordinated trio ensures you carry the spirit of the organization with unmatched elegance. Value: $195
Starting bid
Add a touch of radiant sophistication to your jewelry collection with these signature earrings from the iconic Kendra Scott. Known for merging modern trends with timeless style, the Abbie Huggies are the ultimate versatile accessory for any occasion.
These stunning earrings feature:
Bid on these to bring home a piece of jewelry that is as enduring as it is beautiful.
Value: $98
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