Posse Houston Silent Auction

The "MVP" Private Collection: Charles Woodson’s Intercept Wines

Score the ultimate hat trick for your home cellar with this exclusive trio from NFL legend and Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson. Just as he mastered the field, Woodson has mastered the art of winemaking, delivering a lineup that is bold, disciplined, and deeply soulful.

This curated set includes:

The Cabernet Sauvignon: A powerhouse with deep dark fruit notes and a velvety finish—the "defensive play" your steak dinner needs.

The Red Blend: A seamless, complex harmony of rich flavors that over-delivers on every sip.

The Chardonnay: Elegant and bright with a touch of golden citrus, perfect for a crisp afternoon on the patio.

Whether you are building a collection or looking for the perfect gift for a fellow enthusiast, this set offers a winning experience in every glass.