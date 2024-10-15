Sales closed

Providence Lutheran Church's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

840 Old Chapin Road, Lexington, SC, USA

Learning Express Gift Card item
Learning Express Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card
Tattoo item
Tattoo
$50

Starting bid

Medium to Large tattoo of your choice. Up to $250 value
Vera Bradley Sling Bag item
Vera Bradley Sling Bag
$15

Starting bid

Vera Bradley Essential Sling Backpack
Bubbly Pop Bottle item
Bubbly Pop Bottle
$13

Starting bid

LaMarca Decoupaged Holiday Bottle Values at $65
Scentsy Tiger's Eye Warmer with 5 Fall Scents item
Scentsy Tiger's Eye Warmer with 5 Fall Scents
$17

Starting bid

Scentsy's Sold Out Tigers Eye Pumpkin Warmer with a set of five all-new Scentsy Bars bundled in a colorful gift bag! Apple Spice Season: Baskets of juicy apple and harvest pumpkin stay ripe all season long with a touch of sparkling spices. Berry Apple Shortbread: Fresh-baked berry perfectly complements comforting vanilla blended with lemon and a pinch of clove. Cinnamon Woods: Bartlett pear and cinnamon bark bring the spice to a fantasy forest of sugared woods. Peaks & Pines: Mountaintops lush with dewy greens and lavender rise up over towering cedarwood. Sparkling Spiced Citrus: Sparkling mandarin dazzles among black currant, raw sugarcane and a dash of clove bud. Made of high-quality paraffin wax for long-lasting fragrance, Scentsy Bars are composed of eight break-apart cubes designed to use with any Scentsy Warmer. As the cubes melt, they fill your space with our exclusive scents, inspiring imagination and memories. Safe to use — no wick, flame, smoke or soot.
Honeywell 8000 Smart Wifi Thermostat Including Installation item
Honeywell 8000 Smart Wifi Thermostat Including Installation
$110

Starting bid

Experience home comfort and control with the VisionPRO 8000 WiFi Programmable Thermostat. Set a schedule for each day of the week and adjust it using our mobile app. When connected to the app, you can control the system remotely and receive alerts for maintenance or extreme temperatures. $550 Value
IHOME item
IHOME
$20

Starting bid

IHome Wireless PowerBoost 4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Clock Wireless + AirPods + Apple Watch + USB Charging
Dart Board item
Dart Board
$25

Starting bid

$125 value Accudart Union Jack Solid Wood Dartboard Cabinet Set
Guitar Lesson item
Guitar Lesson
$6.90

Starting bid

Valid for one guitar lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Drum Lesson item
Drum Lesson
$6.90

Starting bid

Valid for one drum lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Piano Lesson item
Piano Lesson
$6.90

Starting bid

Valid for one piano lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Voice Lesson item
Voice Lesson
$6.90

Starting bid

Valid for one voice lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Kids Bulldozer item
Kids Bulldozer
$20

Starting bid

12v Electric ride on Bulldozer that plays music, has a horn, Goes forward and Backward with a pedal. $100 value
Teapot of Aloe 1 item
Teapot of Aloe 1
$3

Starting bid

Precious Teapot of Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 2 item
Teapot of Aloe 2
$2.40

Starting bid

Flower Teapot of Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 3 item
Teapot of Aloe 3
$2

Starting bid

Solid Black Teapot of Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 4 item
Teapot of Aloe 4
$2

Starting bid

Solid Green Teapot of Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 5 item
Teapot of Aloe 5
$2

Starting bid

Floral Teapot with goldleaf
Teapot of Aloe 6 item
Teapot of Aloe 6
$2

Starting bid

Teapot filled with Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 7 item
Teapot of Aloe 7
$1.60

Starting bid

Garnet pot filled with Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 8 item
Teapot of Aloe 8
$3

Starting bid

Apple Teapot of Aloe
$25 Cola Stacks Gift Certificate item
$25 Cola Stacks Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Cola Stacks Gift Certificate
Level Fitness Private Trio Bag item
Level Fitness Private Trio Bag
$40

Starting bid

Private Class for 3 and gift bag $200 value
White Wine item
White Wine
$12

Starting bid

White wine trio of Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and a Chardonnay $60 value

