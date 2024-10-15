Providence Lutheran Church's Silent Auction

Scentsy's Sold Out Tigers Eye Pumpkin Warmer with a set of five all-new Scentsy Bars bundled in a colorful gift bag! Apple Spice Season: Baskets of juicy apple and harvest pumpkin stay ripe all season long with a touch of sparkling spices. Berry Apple Shortbread: Fresh-baked berry perfectly complements comforting vanilla blended with lemon and a pinch of clove. Cinnamon Woods: Bartlett pear and cinnamon bark bring the spice to a fantasy forest of sugared woods. Peaks & Pines: Mountaintops lush with dewy greens and lavender rise up over towering cedarwood. Sparkling Spiced Citrus: Sparkling mandarin dazzles among black currant, raw sugarcane and a dash of clove bud. Made of high-quality paraffin wax for long-lasting fragrance, Scentsy Bars are composed of eight break-apart cubes designed to use with any Scentsy Warmer. As the cubes melt, they fill your space with our exclusive scents, inspiring imagination and memories. Safe to use — no wick, flame, smoke or soot.

