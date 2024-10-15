Providence Lutheran Church's Silent Auction

Medium to Large tattoo of your choice. Up to $250 value
Medium to Large tattoo of your choice. Up to $250 value
Vera Bradley Sling Bag
$15
Starting bid
Vera Bradley Essential Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley Essential Sling Backpack
Bubbly Pop Bottle
$13
Starting bid
LaMarca Decoupaged Holiday Bottle Values at $65
LaMarca Decoupaged Holiday Bottle Values at $65
Scentsy Tiger's Eye Warmer with 5 Fall Scents
$17
Starting bid
Scentsy's Sold Out Tigers Eye Pumpkin Warmer with a set of five all-new Scentsy Bars bundled in a colorful gift bag!
Apple Spice Season: Baskets of juicy apple and harvest pumpkin stay ripe all season long with a touch of sparkling spices.
Berry Apple Shortbread: Fresh-baked berry perfectly complements comforting vanilla blended with lemon and a pinch of clove.
Cinnamon Woods: Bartlett pear and cinnamon bark bring the spice to a fantasy forest of sugared woods.
Peaks & Pines: Mountaintops lush with dewy greens and lavender rise up over towering cedarwood.
Sparkling Spiced Citrus: Sparkling mandarin dazzles among black currant, raw sugarcane and a dash of clove bud.
Made of high-quality paraffin wax for long-lasting fragrance, Scentsy Bars are composed of eight break-apart cubes designed to use with any Scentsy Warmer. As the cubes melt, they fill your space with our exclusive scents, inspiring imagination and memories. Safe to use — no wick, flame, smoke or soot.
Scentsy's Sold Out Tigers Eye Pumpkin Warmer with a set of five all-new Scentsy Bars bundled in a colorful gift bag!
Apple Spice Season: Baskets of juicy apple and harvest pumpkin stay ripe all season long with a touch of sparkling spices.
Berry Apple Shortbread: Fresh-baked berry perfectly complements comforting vanilla blended with lemon and a pinch of clove.
Cinnamon Woods: Bartlett pear and cinnamon bark bring the spice to a fantasy forest of sugared woods.
Peaks & Pines: Mountaintops lush with dewy greens and lavender rise up over towering cedarwood.
Sparkling Spiced Citrus: Sparkling mandarin dazzles among black currant, raw sugarcane and a dash of clove bud.
Made of high-quality paraffin wax for long-lasting fragrance, Scentsy Bars are composed of eight break-apart cubes designed to use with any Scentsy Warmer. As the cubes melt, they fill your space with our exclusive scents, inspiring imagination and memories. Safe to use — no wick, flame, smoke or soot.
Honeywell 8000 Smart Wifi Thermostat Including Installation
$110
Starting bid
Experience home comfort and control with the VisionPRO 8000 WiFi Programmable Thermostat. Set a schedule for each day of the week and adjust it using our mobile app. When connected to the app, you can control the system remotely and receive alerts for maintenance or extreme temperatures. $550 Value
Experience home comfort and control with the VisionPRO 8000 WiFi Programmable Thermostat. Set a schedule for each day of the week and adjust it using our mobile app. When connected to the app, you can control the system remotely and receive alerts for maintenance or extreme temperatures. $550 Value
IHOME
$20
Starting bid
IHome Wireless PowerBoost 4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Clock Wireless + AirPods + Apple Watch + USB Charging
IHome Wireless PowerBoost 4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Clock Wireless + AirPods + Apple Watch + USB Charging
Dart Board
$25
Starting bid
$125 value Accudart Union Jack Solid Wood Dartboard Cabinet Set
$125 value Accudart Union Jack Solid Wood Dartboard Cabinet Set
Guitar Lesson
$6.90
Starting bid
Valid for one guitar lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Valid for one guitar lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Drum Lesson
$6.90
Starting bid
Valid for one drum lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Valid for one drum lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Piano Lesson
$6.90
Starting bid
Valid for one piano lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Valid for one piano lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Voice Lesson
$6.90
Starting bid
Valid for one voice lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Valid for one voice lesson at the Columbia Arts Academy, Lexington School of Music OR Irmo Music Academy.
Kids Bulldozer
$20
Starting bid
12v Electric ride on Bulldozer that plays music, has a horn, Goes forward and Backward with a pedal. $100 value
12v Electric ride on Bulldozer that plays music, has a horn, Goes forward and Backward with a pedal. $100 value
Teapot of Aloe 1
$3
Starting bid
Precious Teapot of Aloe
Precious Teapot of Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 2
$2.40
Starting bid
Flower Teapot of Aloe
Flower Teapot of Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 3
$2
Starting bid
Solid Black Teapot of Aloe
Solid Black Teapot of Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 4
$2
Starting bid
Solid Green Teapot of Aloe
Solid Green Teapot of Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 5
$2
Starting bid
Floral Teapot with goldleaf
Floral Teapot with goldleaf
Teapot of Aloe 6
$2
Starting bid
Teapot filled with Aloe
Teapot filled with Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 7
$1.60
Starting bid
Garnet pot filled with Aloe
Garnet pot filled with Aloe
Teapot of Aloe 8
$3
Starting bid
Apple Teapot of Aloe
Apple Teapot of Aloe
$25 Cola Stacks Gift Certificate
$5
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Cola Stacks Gift Certificate
$25 Gift Certificate to Cola Stacks Gift Certificate
Level Fitness Private Trio Bag
$40
Starting bid
Private Class for 3 and gift bag $200 value
Private Class for 3 and gift bag $200 value
White Wine
$12
Starting bid
White wine trio of Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and a Chardonnay $60 value
White wine trio of Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and a Chardonnay $60 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!