2024 Sportsmen's Dinner Fundraiser

ONE General admission ticket includes a delicious catered dinner, top shelf open bar, and a collectible Sportsmen's Dinner Glass!
Sportsmen's Dinner "Buy" the Table (8 tickets)
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
SAVE $30! EIGHT (8) General admission tickets (all at the same table), a delicious catered dinner, top shelf open bar, and a collectible Sportsmen's Dinner Glass!
Sportsmen's Dinner Super Bundle
$100
**ENTRY TICKET NOT INCLUDED**
Super Bundle of Raffle Tickets - Includes:
90 - Red Raffle Tickets for the Prize Tables
2 - Green Mystery Gun/Safe Tickets
2 - Orange Shut the Box game Tickets
2 - Blue Lucky Buck (full of Lottery Tickets) Tickets -
** FIRST RESPONDER ** Sportsmen's Dinner Entry Ticket
$40
** FIRST 25 ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, POLICE, FIRE, EMS ONLY. Must present valid, active ID at check-in. **
ONE General admission ticket includes a delicious catered dinner, top shelf open bar, and a collectible Sportsmen's Dinner Glass!
