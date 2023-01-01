Join us for an extraordinary musical experience as the Chamber Singers of Iowa City present the grand finale of our 2023-2024 season. Immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of Mendelssohn's masterpiece, "Elijah," featuring invited soloists and a guest orchestra. This Mother's Day, treat yourself and your loved ones to an uplifting afternoon of choral excellence at the Voxman Music Building's Concert Hall, University of Iowa. The concert begins at 3:00 pm, offering a perfect way to celebrate this special day. Tickets are $16, and students enjoy complimentary admission. Don't miss the chance to be part of a musical celebration that transcends time and leaves a lasting impression. Secure your seats now for an unforgettable experience!