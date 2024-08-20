Birthday Booking

Birthday Deposit
$35

DO NOT SELECT UNLESS YOU HAVE RECEIVED A CONFIRMATION EMAIL TO DO SO!

Birthday Party
$160

DO NOT SELECT UNLESS YOU HAVE RECEIVED A CONFIRMATION EMAIL TO DO SO!

Birthday Party - Member
$120

DO NOT SELECT UNLESS YOU HAVE RECEIVED A CONFIRMATION EMAIL TO DO SO!

Get a HOSC Family Membership
$95

With a HOSC Family Membership you get $30 off birthdays!

Birthday Party Gift Certificate
$195

Celebrate with science! This certificate grants a fun, hands-on birthday party at the Hands-On Science Center.
To use a Birthday Party Gift Certificate you must still schedule the party via our Birthday Booking Procedure.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!