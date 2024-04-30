7th Annual African Heritage Gala

Nguvu (East African Swahili language for "strength," emphasizing personal potential)
|
GENERAL ADMISSION.
- includes meal and entertainment
- Red carpet photoshoot
Tayri Ticket
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Tayri (North African Tamazight language for "couple," emphasizing strong friendship)
|
COUPLE ADMISSION.
- Two people
- includes meal and entertainment
- Red carpet photoshoot
Ubuntu Ticket
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Ubuntu (South African philosophy emphasizing group unity)
|
GROUP ADMISSION.
- Eight people
- includes meal and entertainment
- Red carpet photoshoot
Diara Ticket
$100
Diara (Mali Bambara language emphasizing wealth, leadership, generosity and wisdom)
|
VIP ADMISSION.
- Complimentary non-alcoholic wine
- Premium seating and seat reservation
- Recognition by host
- Includes meal and entertainment
- Red carpet photoshoot
Add a donation for African Leaders Council Inc.
$
