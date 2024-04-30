PASAMA 2024 Summer Table Tennis Tournament

Singles - Open (Skill Rating 4.5 to 5.0) + Membership Fee
$25
This player can vary the use of pace and spins, has effective court coverage, can control depth of shots, and is able to develop game plans according to strengths and weaknesses. This player can hit the first serve with spin and accuracy. This player tends to overhit on difficult shots.
Singles - Women (Skill Rating 3.5 to 4.0) + Membership Fee
$25
Women Only. This player has dependable strokes with directional control and the ability to alter depth of shots on both forehand and backhand sides during moderately paced play. This player also has the ability to use lobs, overheads, approach shots, and volleys with success. This player occasionally forces errors when serving. Points may be lost due to impatience.
13yrs old to 18yrs old. This player has achieved stroke dependability with directional control on moderate shots, but still lacks depth, variety and the ability to alter distance of shots. The effective use of lobs, Overheads, approach shots, and volleys is limited. This player is more comfortable at the net, has improved court awareness.
Mixed Doubles (Skill Rating 3.5 to 4.0) + Membership Fee
$15
1 Male and 1 Female. This player has achieved stroke dependability with directional control on moderate shots, but still lacks depth, variety and the ability to alter distance of shots. The effective use of lobs, Overheads, approach shots, and volleys is limited. This player is more comfortable at the net, has improved court awareness, and is developing teamwork in doubles.
Mens Doubles (Skill Rating 4.0 to 4.5) + Membership Fee
$15
This player can vary the use of pace and spins, has effective court coverage, can control depth of shots, and is able to develop game plans according to strengths and weaknesses. This player can hit the first serve with spin and accuracy. This player tends to overhit on difficult shots. Aggressive net play is common in doubles.
Womens Doubles (Skill Rating 4.0 to 4.5) + Membership Fee
$15
2 Females. This player has achieved stroke dependability with directional control on moderate shots, but still lacks depth, variety and the ability to alter distance of shots. The effective use of lobs, Overheads, approach shots, and volleys is limited. This player is more comfortable at the net, has improved court awareness, and is developing teamwork in doubles.
