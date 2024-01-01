$10 For Teens Back To School Fundraiser

Get ready for the most exciting way to support our Taylor Made University teen mentorship program! Join our Back To School $10 For Teens Raffle Fundraiser and help us ensure every student has the school supplies they need to succeed.

What’s in it for you? By participating, you’ll not only be making a huge difference in the lives of our teens, but you’ll also get the chance to win some incredible prizes!

How It Works:

1. Enter the Raffle: Each ticket is just $10! The more you buy, the better your chances to win.

2. Win Big: We’ve got awesome prizes lined up – think gas cards, gift cards, and even a surprise CASH grand prize!

3. Support a Cause: Every dollar raised goes directly to purchasing essential school supplies for our teen mentorship program.

Why Participate?

Make an Impact: Your contribution helps provide backpacks, notebooks, pens, and everything our teens need to start the school year strong.

Have Fun: Exciting prizes await, and the anticipation of the draw adds to the thrill!

Build Community: Join hands with others in our community who are passionate about education and youth development.

Mark Your Calendars: The raffle draw will be held on July, so don’t miss your chance to win and support a great cause!

Get your tickets now and be a part of our Back to School $10 For Teens Raffle Extravaganza! Together, we can make this school year the best one yet for our teens! 🎒📚

Ready to join the fun? Grab your tickets today and let’s make a difference together!