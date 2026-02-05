135th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction -LIVE

A legacy portrait—timeless, dramatic, unforgettable. Create a portrait your family will treasure for generations with an exclusive session from world-renowned Bradford Portraits. This package includes a 20” wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry—the signature oiled-canvas style Bradford is known for—plus a one-night luxury hotel stay to make it a true occasion. Choose to be photographed in New York or Miami.

What’s Included:

Portrait session in New York or Miami

20” wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry

One-night stay at Opus Westchester (NY) or EAST Miami Hotel (Miami)

About Bradford:

International award-winning portraitist Bradford Rowley is recognized for dramatic, classical portraiture and a masterful oiled-canvas aesthetic. Clients routinely travel long distances for the Bradford experience, and his studio has photographed thousands of clients worldwide. Website: https://www.bradfordportraits.com





Fine Print:

Portrait may be of a family or individual (no pets). Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits to schedule a mutually agreed upon date and to arrange hotel booking. Transportation not included. Hotel must be used at the same time as and in conjunction with the portrait session.