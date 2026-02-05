135th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction -LIVE

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy Ava's dynamic fusion of Mediterranean culture and coastal sophistication. This signature restaurant is grounded in seasonal, ingredient-driven menus and warm, attentive service. https://www.avamediterraegean.com
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to bartaco, a Mexican restaurant and bar in the heart of Coconut Grove offering coastal tacos + craft margaritas in the heart of the Grove. Enjoy Happy Hour Mon–Fri, 3–6 PM (bar). https://bartaco.com
Starting bid
BodyRok offers 10 high-energy, full-body fitness classes in Coconut Grove, combining strength, cardio, and core training in a motivating, upbeat environment—supporting participants’ commitment to health, fitness, and long-term wellness. https://bodyrok.com
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Use this $100 Books & Books gift certificate to browse for your next great novel, a beautiful coffee-table book, a thoughtful gift, or a stack of “just one more” reads you didn’t know you needed. About Books & Books: Books & Books is Miami’s beloved independent bookstore—part neighborhood living room, part cultural hub. Founded in 1982, it’s known for a carefully curated selection and a steady rhythm of author events and community gatherings. https://www.booksandbooks.com
Starting bid
A legacy portrait—timeless, dramatic, unforgettable. Create a portrait your family will treasure for generations with an exclusive session from world-renowned Bradford Portraits. This package includes a 20” wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry—the signature oiled-canvas style Bradford is known for—plus a one-night luxury hotel stay to make it a true occasion. Choose to be photographed in New York or Miami.
What’s Included:
About Bradford:
International award-winning portraitist Bradford Rowley is recognized for dramatic, classical portraiture and a masterful oiled-canvas aesthetic. Clients routinely travel long distances for the Bradford experience, and his studio has photographed thousands of clients worldwide. Website: https://www.bradfordportraits.com
Fine Print:
Portrait may be of a family or individual (no pets). Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits to schedule a mutually agreed upon date and to arrange hotel booking. Transportation not included. Hotel must be used at the same time as and in conjunction with the portrait session.
Starting bid
Coconut Grove Theatre Festival – VIP Experience for Four
Enjoy the Coconut Grove Theatre Festival with four VIP tickets to one performance of your choice during the festival, April 16–19. VIP tickets—typically reserved for $10,000+ donors—include behind-the-scenes access with the production team for a special insider look at the show.
Valid for any festival play (subject to availability). About Coconut Grove Theatre Festival (CGTFest)
Coconut Grove Theatre Festival (CGTFest) is a community-rooted festival created by founder William Hector to bring new theatrical works by South Florida creatives to life through staged readings in the heart of Coconut Grove, hosted at the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove—now in its second year. www.cgtfest.com/home
Starting bid
Value $2,500
This is a striking two-panel giclée that opens like a window onto turquoise water, bright sky, and lush tropical greens—an instant mood-lifter with a calm, restorative feel. The diptych format creates a panoramic, airy presence that makes a room feel lighter and more expansive. Perfect for anyone who loves coastal design, meditation spaces, or simply bringing a little “ocean-breath” tranquility into everyday life.
Each panel is approx. 38” - height from 31” to 22” About Artist Lynn Fecteau: Lynn is a Coconut Grove–based artist whose work is inspired by the sea and the natural world. Raised along the Jersey Shore and trained at the Philadelphia College of the Arts, she developed a lifelong fascination with color, light, and reflection on the water—an influence deepened by years of sailing and sketching her way through coastal places around the world. Her paintings invite a sense of calm and escape, bringing the tranquility of nature indoors and encouraging a moment of joy, empathy, and daydreaming.
Starting bid
Turn any day into a WOW moment with a $100 The Blonde Tulip gift certificate. Fresh flowers, thoughtfully designed—made to feel personal. The Blonde Tulip is a Coconut Grove favorite for unique arrangements and special-occasion florals, with a storefront that also includes The Blonde Bistro coffee shop. Use this gift certificate toward a statement bouquet, an orchid planter, or a custom arrangement created with the kind of care that makes people stop and smile. About The Blonde Tulip: Led by owner and floral designer Pearl Meyer, The Blonde Tulip is a local Miami floral design studio known for curated, “arranged with love” bouquets, in-store pickup and delivery, and a loyal Coconut Grove following. https://theblondetulip.com
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Enjoy an evening of live theatre with four tickets to a performance of Eureka, playing from May 15th to June 14th 2026, at GableStage. Experience professional, award-winning regional theatre in an intimate setting with one of South Florida’s leading performing arts companies.
Valid for select performances; subject to availability. https://gablestage.org
Starting bid
Enjoy a dining experience under the Grove canopy.
Tucked into the heart of Coconut Grove, Glass & Vine is the kind of place that turns a simple meal into a mini-escape—lush surroundings, relaxed elegance, and a menu made for lingering. Use this gift certificate for a sunlit lunch, a date-night dinner, or cocktails and shared plates with friends. It’s a perfect “Grove night out” pairing: great food, great atmosphere, and the feeling that you’ve stepped away from the week—without leaving the neighborhood. https://www.glassandvine.com
Starting bid
Enjoy $150 to spend at Grove Gallery in Coconut Grove—an inviting neighborhood destination for curated art, distinctive gifts, and design-forward home accents. Use it to find a standout piece for your space, a memorable hostess gift, or something special you wouldn’t normally splurge on. https://grovegalleryinteriors.com
Starting bid
Value: $235 Add a touch of modern elegance to any home with this striking pair of Esops candleholders. Featuring textured bases and clean, contemporary silhouettes, they’re equal parts functional and decorative—sculptural accents that look beautiful even when unlit. Perfect for anyone who loves modern design and thoughtfully crafted objects. About Grove Gallery & Interiors: A Coconut Grove art and gift gallery located in the heart of Coconut Grove offering a curated mix of artwork and distinctive home décor pieces. https://grovegalleryinteriors.com
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Value: $300 Wearable art with soul and shimmer by artist Meme Ferré. A unique, handmade necklace featuring semi-precious stones—created as a true wearable artwork. Bold yet elegant, it’s designed to be a statement piece: textured, expressive, and full of light-catching detail.
Artist Bio: Meme Ferré is a mixed-media painter and artist trained at Pratt Institute and New York University in Venice. https://memearte.com
Starting bid
Value: $200
19.5x15.75”
Limited edition fine art Giclée print on canvas. Artist Terry Ferrer is a South Florida–based artist whose work reflects the color, movement, and layered textures of coastal life. Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty and architectural character of Miami’s tropical landscape, Ferrer’s pieces often blend contemporary abstraction with organic forms and vibrant palettes. His work has been featured in private collections throughout South Florida and is known for capturing a sense of place that feels both modern and timeless.
Starting bid
Dine at Krus Kitchen with a $100 gift card serving up contemporary, globally‑inspired, seasonal cuisine with a focus on fresh, consciously sourced ingredients and thoughtful preparation. The menu changes with the season in a vibrant, market‑style setting. https://www.kruskitchen.com/
Starting bid
Value: $550 Treat yourself to the ultimate “Grove glow-up” at Lavish Laser Medspa with a Deluxe HydraFacial + Laser Genesis pairing. The HydraFacial is a gentle, non-surgical treatment that cleanses, extracts, and deeply hydrates for an immediate refreshed complexion. The Laser Genesis—their “lunch break” laser facial known for improving tone and texture and helping address concerns like fine lines, redness, and unevenness, with no downtime and typically about 30 minutes. Walk out looking polished, luminous, and camera-ready.
Valid at the Coconut Grove location at 3160 Florida Avenue unless otherwise specified. Not redeemable for cash. Gratuity not included unless stated. https://lavishlasermedspa.com/
Starting bid
An intimate, Michelin Guide–recognized Mexican restaurant in Coconut Grove, known for its house-made masa and heirloom corn, elevated traditional cuisine, and a warm, stylish atmosphere. https://www.losfelixmiami.com/
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Enjoy a Private Docent-Led Tour for up to 10 Guests including a Prosecco Toast – Lowe Art Museum (UM)
Enjoy an intimate, one-hour private tour of the Lowe Art Museum led personally by Dr. Tola Porter, Assistant Director of Learning, Engagement, and Technology—and a proud WCCG member. This exclusive experience offers in-depth insight and lively conversation guided by one of the museum’s most engaging experts.
Founded in 1950 as the University of Miami’s teaching museum, the Lowe has become a cornerstone of South Florida’s cultural life, with a collection spanning more than 5,000 years, from ancient civilizations to contemporary art. Art historian Dr. Porter brings these works to life with rich context.
The experience concludes with a celebratory prosecco toast, rounding out an enriching and thoroughly enjoyable hour of art, learning, and connection. Perfect for art lovers, curious minds, or anyone seeking a memorable and meaningful outing—this is the Lowe at its very best. https://www.lowe.miami.edu/
Starting bid
Value $810 Enjoy a relaxing Coconut Grove staycation at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, a distinctive boutique hotel known for its lush, garden-inspired design, rooftop pool, and prime location in the heart of the Grove. This package includes two nights for two plus breakfast, perfect for unplugging and enjoying Coconut Grove’s walkable dining, shopping, and parks.
Valid through 02/02/2027. Subject to availability; blackout dates may apply. Original certificate must be presented at time of use. Guest is responsible for applicable taxes and incidental charges unless otherwise noted. https://www.mayfairhousemiami.com/
Starting bid
Value: $1,800 Enjoy a luxurious escape at Mr. C Coconut Grove–nestled in the heart of Coconut Grove, this modern-meets-European retreat pairs discreet, personalized service with contemporary comfort and classic elegance. Relax in beautifully appointed rooms and suites and take in panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Coconut Grove skyline. Advance reservations required; subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Expires: 2/28/2027. Winner is responsible for incidentals, taxes/resort fees (if applicable), and any additional charges beyond what is included in the certificate. https://www.mrccoconutgrove.com/
Starting bid
Value: Average $800 Escape to the Florida Keys with a 3-day, 2-night stay in a 2-bedroom ocean view suite at Ocean Pointe Suites in Key Largo. Your suite includes a full kitchen and laundry, and you’ll enjoy a laid back stay resort-style with amenities that include an oversized swimming pool and heated spa, plus a private beach on the Atlantic Ocean—perfect for a relaxing getaway close to home. Valid through February 1, 2027. Subject to availability; Sunday–Thursday only. $16/day resort fee not included. Not valid on holidays, previously booked reservations, or during special events (including Presidents’ Week, Easter, Mini Lobster Season, race week). Annual blackout window: Dec 23 – April (end date to be confirmed). https://www.providentresorts.com/ocean-pointe-suites-at-key-largo/
Starting bid
Plan an elevated sushi night at Omakai Sushi in the Grove. Omakai Sushi offers a fresh, beautifully prepared bites and a lively, modern vibe make this a perfect choice for date night, celebration, or a "treat-yourself" evening close to home. Ideal for sushi lovers who appreciate quality and presentation—and the fun of discovering new favorites with each order. Includes a $150 gift certificate to Omakī Sushi in Coconut Grove. https://omakai.com/
Starting bid
Value: $2,250
An original, one-of-a-kind painting that captures the energy of Florida’s waterfront through richly layered acrylic with visible body—creating depth, movement, and texture you can feel. Blues and greens merge with white and warm golden hues, echoing the shifting colors of our shoreline and native landscape. Framed in wood and sized to anchor a room, Deconstructed Waterfront brings coastal light and modern abstraction into any space—equal parts calm and dynamic. This item includes an original, one-of-a-kind acrylic painting that comes framed in a wood frame. The finished, framed size is 43 1/4” x 36 3/4”.
About Artist Peter Studl: Peter is a Coconut Grove–based artist whose background bridges design, architecture, and the arts—from founding the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design to supporting creative communities through arts organizations and cultural initiatives. Today he paints full-time, creating large- and medium-scale abstract works in oil, acrylic, and unexpected industrial materials, collected in homes locally and nationally. https://coconutgroveart.com
Starting bid
Value: $100 Pilates in the Grove pilates classes to feel stronger fast. A great way to reset your routine or jump-start a fitness goal: enjoy three group Pilates classes at Pilates in the Grove. Expect a focused, uplifting workout that builds core strength, improves posture, and leaves you feeling longer, lighter, and more energized. Perfect for both beginners and regulars who want extra sessions on the calendar.
About Pilates in the Grove: Pilates in the Grove is a studio offering group classes designed to build strength, stability, and body awareness in a supportive, boutique setting. https://www.pilatesinthegrove.com/
Starting bid
Value: $175 A vibrant homage to the tropics and the natural world, Seagrapes By the Sea captures the joy of equatorial light—lush foliage, ocean blues, and clouds that feel sunlit and alive. Printed as a high-quality giclée on rag paper, this 13” x 19” piece brings Lisa Remeny’s signature tropical palette and rhythmic patterning into an easy-to-frame format—perfect for brightening an entry, bedroom, or favorite reading nook.
Artist Bio:
Lisa Remeny is a Coconut Grove–based artist inspired by the light and lushness of the tropics. Born in subtropical Miami and educated at California College of the Arts, she spent many years living and working in Jamaica—an influence reflected in her bold color, island motifs, and sense of movement. Her work—ranging from photo-realistic to semi-abstract—appears in private and public collections worldwide, and she continues to paint on location throughout the tropics. https://lisaremeny.com/
Starting bid
Value: $250 Go beyond the gates in the Grove during the Secret Garden Tour. Spend a beautiful afternoon, Saturday March 14th at 1pm– exploring South Coconut Grove’s hidden greenery with a Secret Garden Tour pass for one car or golf cart (up to 6 people) to simplify your experience This self-guided experience takes you beyond the garden gates to visit six lush private gardens, all located within walking distance of one another. It’s an ideal outing for nature lovers, garden enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys discovering the Grove’s most charming, tucked-away spaces. Valid only for the date listed on the ticket. No cash value. https://www.secretgardenps.org/
Starting bid
Value: $100 Go beyond the gates in the Grove during the Secret Garden Tour. Spend a beautiful afternoon, Saturday March 14th at 1pm– exploring South Coconut Grove’s hidden greenery with 2 tickets to Secret Garden Tour by bike or foot. This self-guided experience takes you beyond the garden gates to visit six lush private gardens, all located within walking distance of one another. It’s an ideal outing for nature lovers, garden enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys discovering the Grove’s most charming, tucked-away spaces. Valid only for the date listed on the ticket. No cash value. https://www.secretgardenps.org/
Starting bid
Value: $250 Go beyond the gates in the Grove at the Secret Garden Tour. Spend a beautiful afternoon–Sunday March 15th at 3pm– exploring South Coconut Grove’s hidden greenery with a Secret Garden Tour pass for one car or golf cart (up to 6 people) to simplify your experience. This self-guided experience takes you beyond the garden gates to visit six lush private gardens, all located within walking distance of one another. It’s an ideal outing for nature lovers, garden enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys discovering the Grove’s most charming, tucked-away spaces. Valid only for the date listed on the ticket. No cash value. https://www.secretgardenps.org/
Starting bid
Learn to sail the right way—confidently and safely. The Coconut Grove Sailing Club’s Basic Keelboat Course is an immersive weekend course taught on a 23’ Ensign keelboat designed for beginner/novice sailors. You’ll learn essential sailing skills and safety procedures—from terminology and rigging to points of sail, knots, navigation rules, anchoring, and emergency recovery. The course combines classroom instruction plus on-the-water training and is designed to build a strong foundation toward US Sailing Basic Keelboat Certification. https://cgscic.org/adultsailing/
Starting bid
Perfect date night—wrapped up in a $150 Strada gift certificate. Old-world Italian, Grove energy, great nights. Strada in the Grove describes its concept as classic Italian food with regional recipes, served in a space that blends vintage and contemporary style.
This item includes a $150 gift certificate—ideal for a date night, a friends’ dinner, or an easy “let’s go out” plan in the heart of Coconut Grove.-world Italian, Grove energy, great nights. https://www.stradainthegrove.com/
Starting bid
Value $300
A luminous Florida landscape captured at day’s end, presented as an archival photograph under crystal-clear acrylic glass on a metal backing. The acrylic finish adds depth and brilliance, while the clean, frameless presentation makes it ready to hang and easy to place in any space—from an entryway to an office or living room.
Artist Bio
Cynthia K. Shelley is a gallery-based artist whose work spans painting, photography, and metal wall sculpture. Her large-scale commissions have been installed for major clients including Mount Sinai Hospital and Royal Caribbean, and her work has appeared in publications and on magazine covers, with past features in Miami Vice. She holds a B.A. in Visual Arts from the University of Florida. For commissions and inquiries: 305-297-9257.
Details
26” × 14” archival photograph under acrylic glass on metal backing (no frame needed).
Starting bid
Value: $595 Perfect sunset escape—set sail on your own private 2-hour charter aboard Good Karma through Sailing Adventures Miami (up to 6 people). Join Captain Jeff for an unforgettable experience on this 40-foot sailboat, where you’ll enjoy the beauty of Biscayne Bay from the water. Departing from Pier One at Dinner Key Marina in Coconut Grove, this private sailing adventure offers a relaxed, scenic outing—ideal for a romantic evening, a small group celebration, or time well spent with friends on the bay. Certificate expires April 30, 2026. https://www.sailingadventuresmiami.com/
Starting bid
Value: $250 Sprinhaus is a design-forward home décor and gifts shop in Coconut Grove, known for a curated mix of home décor, art, and vintage furniture—the kind of place you pop into “just to look” and leave with something special. Sprinhaus is located at 3460 Main Hwy https://coconutgrove.com/sprinhaus-where-friendship-design-and-discovery-meet/
Starting bid
A perfect excuse for an elevated night out in Sunny Isles. Timo features Italian–Mediterranean inspired cuisine with a seasonally changing menu and a well-regarded wine list, served in a warm, inviting dining room that works for date night or a special dinner with friends.
No refunds or exchanges for cash or cash back. Not valid toward gratuity. Timo is the exclusive caterer for the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove.
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