Contentment in Everyday Life Series





This course provides an exploration of genuine contentment, the foundational views of the Buddhist teachings, and meditation in action for daily life. With meditation practice, we can learn to appreciate ourselves and simple human experiences, free from self-aggression. Difficult emotions and the challenges of life can be met with gentleness, steadiness, and humor.





These talks are free and open to anyone, though donations are welcomed.



Some attendees will want to get Shambhala credit for the program. This will allow them to take other Everyday Life Series classes for which this may be a prerequisite. In order to attain credit, you must be present for at least 3 of the 5 classes. You will be asked to sign an attendance sheet each Sunday that you attend. There is a $10 per class payment requirement.





May 12, 2024. Class 1 introduces contentment and emphasizes gentleness and friendliness to oneself.



May 19, 2024. Class 2 emphasizes mindfulness. We begin contemplating contentment.



May 26, 2024. Class 3 presents the truth of suffering, and how we can meet suffering with gentleness, nowness, and inquisitiveness.



June 2, 2024. Class 4 focuses on working with emotions.



June 9, 2024. Class 5 presents teachings on trust and being free of arrogance.



Meditation will begin promptly at 10 a.m. The Dharma talk runs from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.



