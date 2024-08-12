Sales closed

Race to the Rhein: Year of Victory

Spanish Trail Park

Stillwell Blvd, Crestview, FL 32539, USA

Reenactor Registration
Free
Reenactors must sign an event waiver and hold-harmless agreement upon checking in. Set-ups begin 1000 hrs. Thursday, 3 April. All reenactors must read and agree to the event rules that will be provided upon registration.
Food and Militaria Vendor Registration
$25
Vendor space is limited so please sign up promptly. We will limit food vendors to assure types of cuisine are not duplicated.
Reenactment, Historical and Heritage Organizations
Free
World War II reenactor groups, history museums, and organizations that promote and teach World War II history and heritage are welcome. Reenactor organizations are expected to dress in authentic uniforms (either original or accurate reproductions) and present accurate war histories. Museums and historic groups are invited to set up displays and share literature. If space in the indoor onsite museum is required, please email us at [email protected] so we can allocate room for you. Otherwise, outdoor tents are welcome for your presentations.

