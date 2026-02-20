137th Annual Meeting

Provides life-saving swim instruction for 150 youth this summer, helping ensure every child has the skills and confidence to stay safe in and around water. Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children in the United States—making swim education not just enriching, but essential.





· Recognition of Swim Sponsor

· One (1) Program Sponsor:

- Alumni Hall of Fame or

- Community Awards

· Logo on event slideshow

· Logo on program

· 8 tickets for event

· Logo/name on BGCW website



