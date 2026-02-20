137th Annual Meeting

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Provides life-saving swim instruction for 150 youth this summer, helping ensure every child has the skills and confidence to stay safe in and around water. Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children in the United States—making swim education not just enriching, but essential.
· Recognition of Swim Sponsor
· One (1) Program Sponsor:
- Alumni Hall of Fame or
- Community Awards
· Logo on event slideshow
· Logo on program
· 8 tickets for event
· Logo/name on BGCW website
Themed weeks transform summer into meaningful learning experiences by blending fun with skill-building. Youth develop social connections, explore new ideas, and gain confidence in a supportive environment. Brings programming to life through engaging themed experiences such as:
Covers the true weekly cost of one child’s summer experience, including swim instruction, athletics, arts, and outdoor activities. While families pay just $40/week, the actual cost is $350—your support bridges that gap.
Provides two youth with year-round access to programs including athletics, arts, academic support, job readiness, and Kid’s Café.
Provides 10 teen memberships, ensuring teens have access to a safe space, workforce readiness programs, and leadership opportunities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!