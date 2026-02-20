Boys And Girls Club Of Worcester

Hosted by

Boys And Girls Club Of Worcester

137th Annual Meeting

440 Lincoln St

Worcester, MA 01653, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
  • Inclusion on all marketing for event
  • Speaking opportunity at event
  • Catering Sponsor
  • Logo on banner at event
  • Logo on program
  • 10 tickets for event
  • Logo/name on BGCW Website
  • Recognition in all eNewletters (now-July)
Expand Access to Water Safety
$7,500

Provides life-saving swim instruction for 150 youth this summer, helping ensure every child has the skills and confidence to stay safe in and around water. Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children in the United States—making swim education not just enriching, but essential.


·       Recognition of Swim Sponsor

·       One (1) Program Sponsor:

-          Alumni Hall of Fame or

-          Community Awards

·       Logo on event slideshow

·       Logo on program

·       8 tickets for event

·       Logo/name on BGCW website


Sponsor a Field Trip
$5,000
  • Recognition of Field Trip Sponsor (Mystic Aquarium, Roller Kingdom or Southwick Zoo)
    • Logo on event slide show
    • Logo on program
    • 6 tickets for event
    • Logo/name on BGCW Website
Sponsor a Summer Teen Job
$3,500
  • Recognition of Teen Job Sponsor
  • Logo on program
  • 4 tickets for event
  • Logo/name on BGCW Website
Sponsor Meals for 100 Youth
$1,500
  • Recognition of Summer Meals Sponsor
  • Name on program
  • 2 tickets for event
  • Logo/name on BGCW Website
Sponsor a Themed Summer Week
$500

Themed weeks transform summer into meaningful learning experiences by blending fun with skill-building. Youth develop social connections, explore new ideas, and gain confidence in a supportive environment. Brings programming to life through engaging themed experiences such as:

  • Disney Week
  • Community Heroes Week
  • Friendship & Kindness Week
  • Great Futures Week
  • We Got Talent Week
  • America’s 250th Birthday Celebration
Sponsor a Campership
$350

Covers the true weekly cost of one child’s summer experience, including swim instruction, athletics, arts, and outdoor activities. While families pay just $40/week, the actual cost is $350—your support bridges that gap.

Sponsor 2 Club or 10 Teen Memberships
$100

Provides two youth with year-round access to programs including athletics, arts, academic support, job readiness, and Kid’s Café. 
Provides 10 teen memberships, ensuring teens have access to a safe space, workforce readiness programs, and leadership opportunities.

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