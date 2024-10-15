2nd Annual John Peruzze Memorial Golf Outing

On-Site Exposure: Verbal Recognition at Event as Hole Sponsor, 11" x 17"-hole sign with your company logo. Mention on social media. It is highly encouraged to have a booth or table at your hole but not required.
Cart Sponsor
$100
On-Site Exposure: Verbal Recognition at Event as Cart Sponsor, 11" x 17"-cart sign with your company logo. Mention on social media.
HCOC Hat Sponsor
$250
Plaque of Recognition for being an HCOC Hat Sponsor.
Media: your company logo on HCOC website, best efforts by HCOC for Verbal Recognition in all related media, Official Designation as Hat Sponsor of event on all welcome signs.
On-Site Exposure: Verbal Recognition at Event as Hat Sponsor, 11" x 17"- hat sign with your company logo.
HCOC T-shirt Sponsor
$250
Plaque of Recognition for being an HCOC T-shirt Sponsor.
Media: your company logo on HCOC website, best efforts by HCOC for Verbal Recognition in all related media, Official Designation as Hat Sponsor of event on all welcome signs.
On-Site Exposure: Verbal Recognition at Event as Hat Sponsor, 11" x 17"- hat sign with your company logo.
t-shirt
$15
T-shirt, please make sure to indicate size.
Add a donation for Harper Creek Optimist Club
$
