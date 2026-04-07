138th Infantry Regimental Ball

This ticket provides admission to the 138th Infantry Regiment Dining Out, scheduled for July 25, 2026 in Columbia, Missouri. This ticket is intended for E1–E4 personnel. Personnel may purchase tickets at their rank rate for their invited guests.





Seating, Refunds, and Transfers

Seating will be assigned at the event, and purchase timing does not affect seating placement. Tickets are refundable up to 30 days prior to the event date and may be transferred to another eligible attendee.