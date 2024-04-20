Stand with Help In Crisis and Walk a Mile in Her Shoes!

April 20, 2024 starting in Norris Park, Registration 10:00 AM, Walk Starts at 11:00 AM

Join us as we participate in the global movement to end domestic and sexual violence. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® is a powerful event where men, women, and families come together to:

Raise awareness: Show your community you stand against gender-based violence.

Spark dialogue: Foster conversations about its impact and solutions.

Support survivors: Show survivors they're not alone, and resources are available.

Celebrate resilience: Honor the strength and courage of survivors everywhere.

Lace up your sneakers (or stilettos, if you dare!) and walk one mile with Help In Crisis. This fun and impactful event is open to everyone who wants to make a difference.

Register today and help us stand united against violence!