2025 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro Sponsorship Opportunities

This sponsorship level includes:
Recognition during Walk Day ceremony
Front vendor placement at the Walk
Corporate logo on one (1) walk route sign
Company logo on Walk registration site and SBF site
Company promoted on social media
Logo on the official Walk shirt
VIP Walk registration included for two (2) company team members. Names must be provided.
Butterfly Level Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This sponsorship level includes:
Recognition during Walk Day ceremony
Front vendor placement at the Walk
Corporate logo on Walk backdrop
Corporate logo on two (2) walk route signs
Company logo on Walk registration site and SBF site
Company promoted in newsletter and on social media
Recognition in press release
Logo on walk flyers and posters
Logo on the official Walk shirt
VIP Walk registration included for four (4) company team members. Names must be provided.
Cub Level Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship level includes:
Recognition during the Walk Day ceremony
Front vendor placement at the Walk
Corporate logo on Walk backdrop
Corporate logo on three (3) walk route signs
Company logo on Walk registration site and SBF site
Company promoted in our newsletter and on our social media
Recognition in press release
Opportunity to participate in any commercial opportunities
Logo on walk flyers and posters
Logo on the official Walk shirt
VIP Walk registration included for six (6) company team members. Names must be provided.
Wolf Level Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This sponsorship level includes:
Speaking opportunity during the Walk Day ceremony
Front vendor placement at the Walk
Corporate logo on Walk backdrop
Corporate logo on four (4) walk route signs
Company logo and profile on Walk registration site and SBF site
Company promoted in our newsletter and on our social media
Recognition in press release
Opportunity to participate in any media interviews and commercial opportunities
Lunch & learn educational session
Logo on walk flyers and posters
Logo on the official Walk shirt
VIP Walk registration for eight (8) company team members. Names must be provided.
Add a donation for Social Butterflies Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!