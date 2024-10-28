2025 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro Sponsorship Opportunities

5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy

Hampton, VA 23666

Caterpillar Level Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: Recognition during Walk Day ceremony Front vendor placement at the Walk Corporate logo on one (1) walk route sign Company logo on Walk registration site and SBF site Company promoted on social media Logo on the official Walk shirt VIP Walk registration included for two (2) company team members. Names must be provided.
Butterfly Level Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: Recognition during Walk Day ceremony Front vendor placement at the Walk Corporate logo on Walk backdrop Corporate logo on two (2) walk route signs Company logo on Walk registration site and SBF site Company promoted in newsletter and on social media Recognition in press release Logo on walk flyers and posters Logo on the official Walk shirt VIP Walk registration included for four (4) company team members. Names must be provided.
Cub Level Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: Recognition during the Walk Day ceremony Front vendor placement at the Walk Corporate logo on Walk backdrop Corporate logo on three (3) walk route signs Company logo on Walk registration site and SBF site Company promoted in our newsletter and on our social media Recognition in press release Opportunity to participate in any commercial opportunities Logo on walk flyers and posters Logo on the official Walk shirt VIP Walk registration included for six (6) company team members. Names must be provided.
Wolf Level Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: Speaking opportunity during the Walk Day ceremony Front vendor placement at the Walk Corporate logo on Walk backdrop Corporate logo on four (4) walk route signs Company logo and profile on Walk registration site and SBF site Company promoted in our newsletter and on our social media Recognition in press release Opportunity to participate in any media interviews and commercial opportunities Lunch & learn educational session Logo on walk flyers and posters Logo on the official Walk shirt VIP Walk registration for eight (8) company team members. Names must be provided.
Add a donation for Social Butterflies Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!