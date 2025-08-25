13c Cares Foundation Inc

Offered by

13c Cares Foundation Inc

About this shop

13c Banners and Decals

Shipping item
Shipping
$8

REQUIRED FOR ALL SALES!

This is a minimum flat rate shipping cost that covers up to 1lb. Including packaging. (Approximately 1 Large Banner and 4 Decals). You will be contacted if your order exceeds shipping weight.

Delivery takes approximately 2-3 business days from ship date. A tracking number will be sent when your item(s) ship.

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Banner “A” - Single Color item
Banner “A” - Single Color item
Banner “A” - Single Color
$40

This is a single color banner. Please pick your color(s) from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)

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Banner “B” - Two Color item
Banner “B” - Two Color item
Banner “B” - Two Color
$40

This is a two color banner. Please pick your color(s) from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)

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Banner “C” - Three Color item
Banner “C” - Three Color item
Banner “C” - Three Color
$40

This is a three color banner. Please pick your color(s) from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)

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Banner “D” - Thin Line item
Banner “D” - Thin Line item
Banner “D” - Thin Line
$40

This is a two color banner. Please pick your color(s) from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)

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Banner “E” - USA Flag item
Banner “E” - USA Flag
$40

This banner is available in two options:

#1 Red, White, & Blue

#2 Black & White

You will pick your color choice in the next step.

This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)

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Banner “F” - Heritage Flag item
Banner “F” - Heritage Flag item
Banner “F” - Heritage Flag
$40

This is a three color banner. Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)

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Banner "G" - Autism Awareness item
Banner "G" - Autism Awareness item
Banner "G" - Autism Awareness
$40

Show you support for autism awareness with this puzzle pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.

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Banner "H" - Pink & Purple Marble item
Banner "H" - Pink & Purple Marble item
Banner "H" - Pink & Purple Marble
$40

Pink & Purple Marble pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.

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Banner "J" - Snow Camo item
Banner "J" - Snow Camo item
Banner "J" - Snow Camo
$40

Snow Camo pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.

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Banner "K" - Digital Desert Camo item
Banner "K" - Digital Desert Camo item
Banner "K" - Digital Desert Camo
$40

Digital Desert Camo pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.

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Banner "L" - Green Camo item
Banner "L" - Green Camo item
Banner "L" - Green Camo
$40

Green Camo pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.

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Skull Decal item
Skull Decal item
Skull Decal
$10

This decal has two colors. It is approx. 6". Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you will choose your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

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13c Decal item
13c Decal item
13c Decal
$10

This decal has two colors. It is approx. 4.25". Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you will choose your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

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Wave Decal (Drivers side only) item
Wave Decal (Drivers side only) item
Wave Decal (Drivers side only)
$10

This decal is meant to be placed on the drivers side mirror. It is approximately 4.25”. This decal has two colors. Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you pick your color(s) in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

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Wave Decals (Pair) item
Wave Decals (Pair) item
Wave Decals (Pair)
$20

These decals are meant to be placed on the drivers side and passenger side mirrors. Each decal is approximately 4.25”. This decal has two colors. Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you pick your color(s) in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

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Jeep Decal item
Jeep Decal item
Jeep Decal
$10

This decal has two colors. It is approx. 5". Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you will choose your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.

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Blue 13c Cares Decal item
Blue 13c Cares Decal
$5

This decal is approximately 3”.

100% of this purchase goes to supporting the 13c Cares Foundation Mission.

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White 13c Cares Decal item
White 13c Cares Decal
$5

This decal is approximately 3”.

100% of this purchase goes to supporting the 13c Cares Foundation Mission.

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Myles in Jeep item
Myles in Jeep
$5

This Decal is approx. 3". 100% of proceeds from this decal are used to support the 13c Cares Foundation Mission.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!