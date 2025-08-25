13c Banners and Decals

About this shop
REQUIRED FOR ALL SALES!
This is a minimum flat rate shipping cost that covers up to 1lb. Including packaging. (Approximately 1 Large Banner and 4 Decals). You will be contacted if your order exceeds shipping weight.
Delivery takes approximately 2-3 business days from ship date. A tracking number will be sent when your item(s) ship.
This is a single color banner. Please pick your color(s) from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)
This is a two color banner. Please pick your color(s) from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)
This is a three color banner. Please pick your color(s) from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)
This is a two color banner. Please pick your color(s) from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)
This banner is available in two options:
#1 Red, White, & Blue
#2 Black & White
You will pick your color choice in the next step.
This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)
This is a three color banner. Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you will pick your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This banner can be purchased in a Large Windshield Banner (approx. 4” x 44”) and a Small Rear Windshield Banner (approx. 3” x 33”)
Show you support for autism awareness with this puzzle pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.
Pink & Purple Marble pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.
Snow Camo pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.
Digital Desert Camo pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.
Green Camo pattern banner. Available in both front and rear windshield banner sizes. No customization available.
This decal has two colors. It is approx. 6". Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you will choose your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This decal has two colors. It is approx. 4.25". Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you will choose your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This decal is meant to be placed on the drivers side mirror. It is approximately 4.25”. This decal has two colors. Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you pick your color(s) in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
These decals are meant to be placed on the drivers side and passenger side mirrors. Each decal is approximately 4.25”. This decal has two colors. Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you pick your color(s) in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This decal has two colors. It is approx. 5". Please pick your colors from the color chart and remember it, you will choose your color(s) from a dropdown menu in the next step. Note the location of each color as indicated in the picture.
This decal is approximately 3”.
100% of this purchase goes to supporting the 13c Cares Foundation Mission.
This decal is approximately 3”.
100% of this purchase goes to supporting the 13c Cares Foundation Mission.
This Decal is approx. 3". 100% of proceeds from this decal are used to support the 13c Cares Foundation Mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!