13c Poker Run Sponsors

About this event
Your business will be listed as a stop for our 13c Poker Run participants. Please have employees present at you business to hand out poker cards and provide information about your business. We also ask that Stop Sponsors provide a basket valued at $30 or more for our basket auction (see basket raffle sponsor for more details). Please do not provide food to participants. Absolutely no business that serves alcohol can be a 13c Poker Run Stop.
Your business logo will be printed on one side of our 13c Poker Run goodie bags that will be distributed to participants at the start of the event. We also ask that Sponsors provide a basket valued at $30 or more for our basket auction (see basket raffle sponsor for more details). A single color .png logo must be provided. We have openings for up to 10 businesses.
Your business logo will be printed on the back of our 13c Poker Run T-shirts that will be available to purchase by anyone that would like to contribute to the cause. We also ask that Sponsors provide a basket valued at $30 or more for our basket auction (see basket raffle sponsor for more details). A single color .png logo must be provided. We have openings for up to 15 businesses.
You are committing to provide a gift basket for our events basket raffle. Basket Raffles account for a large portion of donations received, your contribution is greatly appreciated. Baskets must be ready for pickup no later than May 6th. You will be asked to provide contact info and pick up address in the next step.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!