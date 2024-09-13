Wreaths & More - Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club's Shop

The evergreen gift set complements and completes the holiday decoration for any entry. Includes two 10’ western cedar garlands and an aromatic 22 ̋ mixed evergreen gift wreath with noble fir, berried juniper, incense cedar, red faux holly berries and a red burlap snowflake bow. Product Details (2) 10' Lengths of western cedar garland (20' total) (1) 22" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath This Combo Saves you $33 from purchasing separately. These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.

The evergreen gift set complements and completes the holiday decoration for any entry. Includes two 10’ western cedar garlands and an aromatic 22 ̋ mixed evergreen gift wreath with noble fir, berried juniper, incense cedar, red faux holly berries and a red burlap snowflake bow. Product Details (2) 10' Lengths of western cedar garland (20' total) (1) 22" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath This Combo Saves you $33 from purchasing separately. These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.

More details...