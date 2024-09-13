*** Wreaths & More - Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club's Shop

Wreath - 22" Evergreen - W4 (This is a Pick up Only Item)
$40
This is for one (1) 22 inch Holiday Evergreen Wreath. (W4) These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
S4 - Noble Fir Door Swag - (This is a Pick up Only Item)
$40
This is for a Noble Fir Door Swag size 30" x 19" These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
R5 - Reindeer Set Gold and Silver - (This is Pick up Only)
$29
This is for one set of 10" Reindeer (set of two) These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
G3 - Western Cedar Garland - (This is Pick up Only)
$39
This is for 10" of fragrant, fresh cut Western Cedar Garland made especially to adorn your front door or porch. These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
W2 - Noble Fir Wreath 22" - (This is Pick up Only)
$35
This is for one Noble Fir Wreath size 22 inch. These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
C5 - Tabletop Center Piece - (This is Pick up Only)
$30
This is for one Cedar, Noble Fir, Pine, and Berried Juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Snowy white cones and red faux holly berries included for custom arrangement. Also includes traditional taper candle holder. Size is approximately 12 inches in diameter. These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
W3 - 28” Mixed Evergreen Wreath -(This is Pick up Only)
$42
28” Mixed Evergreen Wreath An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching. Product Details Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar Red faux holly berries Red, velvet, water repellent bow These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
Direct Shipped - Cone Gift Basket - N7M
$45
A rustic willow basket filled with an assortment of large, medium, and small snowy pine cones. Basket is approximately 13” in diameter and 6” deep. Please note, actual basket style may vary due to availability.” These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Shipped - C5M - Gift Centerpiece with LED Candle
$45
Cedar, noble fir, pine, and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Accented by snowy white cones and red faux holly berries and includes a 10" tapered candle.. Size is approximately 12 ̋ in. Product Details Noble fir, cedar and berried Juniper Oasis block Bowl 10" Tapered candle * 2 AA batteries not included These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Shipped - EGM - Evergreen Gift Set
$95
The evergreen gift set complements and completes the holiday decoration for any entry. Includes two 10’ western cedar garlands and an aromatic 22 ̋ mixed evergreen gift wreath with noble fir, berried juniper, incense cedar, red faux holly berries and a red burlap snowflake bow. Product Details (2) 10' Lengths of western cedar garland (20' total) (1) 22" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath This Combo Saves you $33 from purchasing separately. These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery - W4M - Mixed Evergreen 22” Gift Wreath
$48
An aromatic combination of Noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A pre-tied red burlap snowflake bow is included for easy attaching. These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery - W3M - Mixed Evergreen 28” Gift Wreath
$56
Our largest, most dramatic wreath is made from Noble fir, berried juniper, incense cedar and complemented with red faux holly berries, with a red and gold snowflake bow. These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery -G3M - Western Cedar Gift Garlands
$54
Two sections of stunning garland for decorating Best Seller! a doorway or porch railing. Made of fragrant fresh cut western cedar. Each garland measures 10ft. These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery - R5M - Gold & Silver Reindeer Set
$36
Crafted in gold and silver, each reindeer features a charming blanket sweater. Perfect for adding a touch of festive sophistication to any space. Ideal for gifts or personal decoration These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery -S4M - Gift Door Swag
$48
A beautiful wreath alternative, this fragrant Noble fir door swag is adorned by white snow dusted cones and our red burlap snowflake bow. Measures 30”x 19”. *Direct delivery available within the contiguous United State These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Donate $25
$25
Donate $25 - Tax Deductible
Donate $50
$50
Donate $50 - Tax Deductible
Donate $75
$75
Donate $75 - Tax Deductible
Donate $100
$100
Donate $100 - Tax Deductible
Donate $250
$250
Donate $250 - Tax Deductible
DOnate $500
$500
Donate $500 - Tax Deductible
