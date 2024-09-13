*** Wreaths & More - Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club's Shop
Wreath - 22" Evergreen - W4 (This is a Pick up Only Item)
$40
This is for one (1) 22 inch Holiday Evergreen Wreath. (W4)
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
This is for one (1) 22 inch Holiday Evergreen Wreath. (W4)
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
S4 - Noble Fir Door Swag - (This is a Pick up Only Item)
$40
This is for a Noble Fir Door Swag size 30" x 19"
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
This is for a Noble Fir Door Swag size 30" x 19"
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
R5 - Reindeer Set Gold and Silver - (This is Pick up Only)
$29
This is for one set of 10" Reindeer (set of two)
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
This is for one set of 10" Reindeer (set of two)
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
G3 - Western Cedar Garland - (This is Pick up Only)
$39
This is for 10" of fragrant, fresh cut Western Cedar Garland made especially to adorn your front door or porch.
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
This is for 10" of fragrant, fresh cut Western Cedar Garland made especially to adorn your front door or porch.
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
W2 - Noble Fir Wreath 22" - (This is Pick up Only)
$35
This is for one Noble Fir Wreath size 22 inch.
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
This is for one Noble Fir Wreath size 22 inch.
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
C5 - Tabletop Center Piece - (This is Pick up Only)
$30
This is for one Cedar, Noble Fir, Pine, and Berried Juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Snowy white cones and red faux holly berries included for custom arrangement. Also includes traditional taper candle holder. Size is approximately 12 inches in diameter.
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
This is for one Cedar, Noble Fir, Pine, and Berried Juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Snowy white cones and red faux holly berries included for custom arrangement. Also includes traditional taper candle holder. Size is approximately 12 inches in diameter.
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
W3 - 28” Mixed Evergreen Wreath -(This is Pick up Only)
$42
28” Mixed Evergreen Wreath
An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
Product Details
Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar
Red faux holly berries
Red, velvet, water repellent bow
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
28” Mixed Evergreen Wreath
An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
Product Details
Noble fir, berried juniper and incense cedar
Red faux holly berries
Red, velvet, water repellent bow
These will arrive for pick up after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates/times for pick up closer to the day.
Direct Shipped - Cone Gift Basket - N7M
$45
A rustic willow basket filled with an assortment of large, medium, and small snowy pine cones. Basket is approximately 13” in diameter and 6” deep. Please note, actual basket style may vary due to availability.”
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
A rustic willow basket filled with an assortment of large, medium, and small snowy pine cones. Basket is approximately 13” in diameter and 6” deep. Please note, actual basket style may vary due to availability.”
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Shipped - C5M - Gift Centerpiece with LED Candle
$45
Cedar, noble fir, pine, and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Accented by snowy white cones and red faux holly berries and includes a 10" tapered candle.. Size is approximately 12 ̋ in.
Product Details
Noble fir, cedar and berried Juniper
Oasis block
Bowl
10" Tapered candle
* 2 AA batteries not included
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Cedar, noble fir, pine, and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Accented by snowy white cones and red faux holly berries and includes a 10" tapered candle.. Size is approximately 12 ̋ in.
Product Details
Noble fir, cedar and berried Juniper
Oasis block
Bowl
10" Tapered candle
* 2 AA batteries not included
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Shipped - EGM - Evergreen Gift Set
$95
The evergreen gift set complements and completes the holiday decoration for any entry. Includes two 10’ western cedar garlands and an aromatic 22 ̋ mixed evergreen gift wreath with noble fir, berried juniper, incense cedar, red faux holly berries and a red burlap snowflake bow.
Product Details
(2) 10' Lengths of western cedar garland (20' total)
(1) 22" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath
This Combo Saves you $33 from purchasing separately.
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
The evergreen gift set complements and completes the holiday decoration for any entry. Includes two 10’ western cedar garlands and an aromatic 22 ̋ mixed evergreen gift wreath with noble fir, berried juniper, incense cedar, red faux holly berries and a red burlap snowflake bow.
Product Details
(2) 10' Lengths of western cedar garland (20' total)
(1) 22" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath
This Combo Saves you $33 from purchasing separately.
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery - W4M - Mixed Evergreen 22” Gift Wreath
$48
An aromatic combination
of Noble fir, berried juniper,
and incense cedar. Touches
of color are provided by red
faux holly berries. A pre-tied
red burlap snowflake bow is
included for easy attaching.
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
An aromatic combination
of Noble fir, berried juniper,
and incense cedar. Touches
of color are provided by red
faux holly berries. A pre-tied
red burlap snowflake bow is
included for easy attaching.
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery - W3M - Mixed Evergreen 28” Gift Wreath
$56
Our largest, most dramatic
wreath is made from Noble fir,
berried juniper, incense cedar
and complemented with red
faux holly berries, with a red
and gold snowflake bow.
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Our largest, most dramatic
wreath is made from Noble fir,
berried juniper, incense cedar
and complemented with red
faux holly berries, with a red
and gold snowflake bow.
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery -G3M - Western Cedar Gift Garlands
$54
Two sections of stunning
garland for decorating
Best Seller!
a doorway or porch railing.
Made of fragrant fresh cut
western cedar. Each garland
measures 10ft.
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Two sections of stunning
garland for decorating
Best Seller!
a doorway or porch railing.
Made of fragrant fresh cut
western cedar. Each garland
measures 10ft.
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery - R5M - Gold & Silver Reindeer Set
$36
Crafted in gold and silver, each
reindeer features a charming
blanket sweater. Perfect for adding
a touch of festive sophistication to
any space. Ideal for gifts or personal
decoration
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Crafted in gold and silver, each
reindeer features a charming
blanket sweater. Perfect for adding
a touch of festive sophistication to
any space. Ideal for gifts or personal
decoration
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Direct Delivery -S4M - Gift Door Swag
$48
A beautiful wreath alternative,
this fragrant Noble fir door
swag is adorned by white
snow dusted cones and
our red burlap snowflake
bow. Measures 30”x 19”.
*Direct delivery available within
the contiguous United State
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
A beautiful wreath alternative,
this fragrant Noble fir door
swag is adorned by white
snow dusted cones and
our red burlap snowflake
bow. Measures 30”x 19”.
*Direct delivery available within
the contiguous United State
These are directly shipped to an address you indicate. No PO Boxes are allowed. They will arrive approximately 1-2 weeks after Thanksgiving. We will send out the exact dates of delivery window when we are notified that they have shipped. These items will not be picked up at the school.
Donate $25
$25
Donate $25 - Tax Deductible
Donate $25 - Tax Deductible
Donate $50
$50
Donate $50 - Tax Deductible
Donate $50 - Tax Deductible
Donate $75
$75
Donate $75 - Tax Deductible
Donate $75 - Tax Deductible
Donate $100
$100
Donate $100 - Tax Deductible
Donate $100 - Tax Deductible
Donate $250
$250
Donate $250 - Tax Deductible
Donate $250 - Tax Deductible
DOnate $500
$500
Donate $500 - Tax Deductible
Donate $500 - Tax Deductible
Add a donation for Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!