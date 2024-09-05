Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Greater Little Rock Chapter Spooky Soiree 2024

This sponsorship level offers the following benefits: ● Speaking opportunity at the event ● VIP table for 10 guests ● Presenting sponsor signage at the event ● Recognition in all media releases ● Recognition on Jack and Jill GLRC social media platforms ● Name inclusion on the event invitation PLEASE NOTE: This online payment option is only available to sponsors that do not require a tax write off form. If your business requires a form and you would like to be a sponsor, payment must be made via check. Please make checks payable to Jack and Jill of America Foundation and mail to Jack and Jill of America, Inc. GLRC P.O. Box 56061 Little Rock, Arkansas 72215

