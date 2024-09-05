Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Greater Little Rock Chapter Spooky Soiree 2024

Add a donation for Greater Little Rock Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
$
General admission
$60
General Admission tickets will provide access to the main floor reception area, complimentary adult beverages and heavy hors d'oeuvres. All sales are final, no refunds will be issued.
50/50 Raffle Tickets
$10
This purchase will provide you with 10 tickets to be entered into a 50/50 raffle. The winner of the 50/50 raffle will be selected at the event. You must be present at the event to win. All sales are final, no refunds will be issued.
Platinum Sponsorship - Spooky Soiree 2024
$2,000
This sponsorship level offers the following benefits:
● Speaking opportunity at the event
● VIP table for 10 guests
● Presenting sponsor signage at the event
● Recognition in all media releases
● Recognition on Jack and Jill GLRC social media platforms
● Name inclusion on the event invitation
PLEASE NOTE: This online payment option is only available to sponsors that do not require a tax write off form. If your business requires a form and you would like to be a sponsor, payment must be made via check. Please make checks payable to Jack and Jill of America Foundation and mail to Jack and Jill of America, Inc. GLRC
P.O. Box 56061 Little Rock, Arkansas 72215
Gold Sponsorship - Spooky Soiree 2024
$1,000
This sponsorship level offers the following benefits:
● Reserved seating for 5 guests
● Name recognition as a Gold Sponsor at the event
● Recognition on Jack and Jill GLRC social media platforms
● Name inclusion on the event invitation
PLEASE NOTE: This online payment option is only available to sponsors that do not require a tax write off form. If your business requires a form and you would like to be a sponsor, payment must be made via check. Please make checks payable to Jack and Jill of America Foundation and mail to Jack and Jill of America, Inc. GLRC
P.O. Box 56061 Little Rock, Arkansas 72215
Silver Sponsorship - Spooky Soiree 2024
$500
This sponsorship level offers the following benefits:
● Reserved seating for 4 guests
● Name recognition as a Silver Sponsor at the event
● Recognition on Jack and Jill GLRC social media platforms
PLEASE NOTE: This online payment option is only available to sponsors that do not require a tax write off form. If your business requires a form and you would like to be a sponsor, payment must be made via check. Please make checks payable to Jack and Jill of America Foundation and mail to Jack and Jill of America, Inc. GLRC
P.O. Box 56061 Little Rock, Arkansas 72215
Bronze Sponsorship - Spooky Soiree 2024
$250
This sponsorship level offers the following benefits:
● Reserved seating for 2 guests
● Recognition on Jack and Jill GLRC social media platforms
PLEASE NOTE: This online payment option is only available to sponsors that do not require a tax write off form. If your business requires a form and you would like to be a sponsor, payment must be made via check. Please make checks payable to Jack and Jill of America Foundation and mail to Jack and Jill of America, Inc. GLRC
P.O. Box 56061 Little Rock, Arkansas 72215
