Color Run Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteers are needed from 8:30am-11:30am. Volunteers will be assigned to one of the following positions: leaf blowers to get off excess color from students (2), passing out Otter Pops (2-3), overseeing color bottles being filled by middle school students (2), Color sprayers and overseeing middle school sprayers (4) and gate/visitor manager (2).
Afternoon Volunteer Position
Free
Volunteers are needed from 11:30am-3:00pm. Volunteers will be assigned to one of the following positions: leaf blowers to get off excess color from students (2), passing out Otter Pops (2-3), refilling color bottles (2), color sprayers (10) and gate/visitor manager (2).
Photographer
Free
A volunteer in this position will use their own camera to take pictures of students during the color run for JEF and Junction Elementary School District to use for yearbook and future event fundraising. The pictures DO NOT have to be edited and will not be used to sales. The photographer may come at a time of their choosing.
