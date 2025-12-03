13th Annual Boots on the Ground Sponsorship - Jeep Brigade

Hosted by
You receive:
Company Logo on Event Banner and Flyers
Company Logo and Name displayed or mentioned as "Platinum Sponsor" on Event Website and Social Media
Prime Vendor Spot
Company Banner (provided by Sponsor) for display at the event
Admit EIGHT Riders in the 13th Annual BOOTS ON THE GROUND Poker Run and Concert
Company Logo on Event Banner and Flyers
Company Logo and Name displayed or mentioned as "Gold Sponsor" on Event Website and Social Media
Prime Vendor Spot
Company Banner (provided by Sponsor) for display at the event
Admit SIX Riders in the 13th Annual BOOTS ON THE GROUND Poker Run and Concert
Company Logo on Event Banner and Flyers
Company Logo and Name displayed or mentioned as "Silver Sponsor" on Event Website and Social Media
Prime Vendor Spot
Company Banner (provided by Sponsor) for display at the event
Admit FOUR Riders in the 13th Annual BOOTS ON THE GROUND Poker Run and Concert
Company Logo on Event Banner and Flyers
Company Logo and Name displayed or mentioned as "Bronze Sponsor" on Event Website and Social Media
Vendor Spot
Company Banner (provided by Sponsor) for display at the event
Admit TWO Riders in the 13th Annual BOOTS ON THE GROUND Poker Run and Concert
