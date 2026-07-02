A diverse group of people in the foreground hold up a large red heart against a teal background.
North Georgia Angel House Inc

Hosted by

North Georgia Angel House Inc

About this event

13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

486 Arrowridge

Waleska, GA 30183, USA

Angel Wings Tee Sponsor
$155

Enjoy the full program with 1 tee box sign

Hole Sponsor
$500

Enjoy the full program with company signage at their hole. Provide giveaways, prizes, food, beverages, and company material to golfers

Silver Lining Sponsor
$750

2 Players

Play It Forward

1 tee sign

Putting Contest

10 Raffle tickets

Golden Halo Sponsor
$1,500

1 team

Listing on Banner

Play It Forward

1 tee sign

Putting Contest

20 Raffle Tickets

Guardian Angel Sponsor
$3,000

2 Teams

Listing on Banner

Play it Forward

2 tee signs

Putting Contest

40 raffle tickets

Cloud Nine Sponsor
$5,000

Name on all Tournament Materials

Clubhouse Banner

9 tee signs

Hole in One Sponsor

Cart Flags

Donation
$50

Your donation is tax free. Thank you for supporting us!

Add a donation for North Georgia Angel House Inc

$

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