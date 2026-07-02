13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with 1 tee box sign
Enjoy the full program with company signage at their hole. Provide giveaways, prizes, food, beverages, and company material to golfers
2 Players
Play It Forward
1 tee sign
Putting Contest
10 Raffle tickets
1 team
Listing on Banner
Play It Forward
1 tee sign
Putting Contest
20 Raffle Tickets
2 Teams
Listing on Banner
Play it Forward
2 tee signs
Putting Contest
40 raffle tickets
Name on all Tournament Materials
Clubhouse Banner
9 tee signs
Hole in One Sponsor
Cart Flags
Your donation is tax free. Thank you for supporting us!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!