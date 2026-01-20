13th Annual - Chemceed Foundation Teeing Off for a Cure

About this event
Registration for team of 2
Single Player Registration
Includes: 6 ft cheater string, 4 mulligans, 2 grenades, and 6 raffle tickets
6 feet of string that can be use to extend a shot on the green. This can be broken up into increments. One max per person.
This is a single mulligan to be used by one person (not the team). Each person can buy a maximum of 4 mulligans.
Throw a ball and will extend previous shot and not count as a stroke. To be used by 1 person and not the team. 2 maximum per person.
Sign with Name/Logo at designated hole
Sign with Name/Logo on the golf carts
Includes: Logo on all day of signage & dinner serving station and all tables; includes 4 Golfers and 2 carts
Logo on registration banner; 2 Golfers and 1 cart.
$
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