Chemceed Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Chemceed Foundation Inc

About this event

13th Annual - Chemceed Foundation Teeing Off for a Cure

2196 110th St

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, USA

Early Bird - Single Golfer Registration (Ends April 17)
$70
Early Bird - Twosome Golf Registration (Ends April 17)
$120
Team of 2
$130

Registration for team of 2

Single Player Registration
$80

Single Player Registration

Super Cheater Bundle
$45

Includes: 6 ft cheater string, 4 mulligans, 2 grenades, and 6 raffle tickets

Cheater String (1 Max/person)
$5

6 feet of string that can be use to extend a shot on the green.  This can be broken up into increments.  One max per person.  

1 Mulligan per person
$5

This is a single mulligan to be used by one person (not the team).  Each person can buy a maximum of 4 mulligans.  

Grenade Throw - Maximum 2 per person
$10

Throw a ball and will extend previous shot and not count as a stroke.  To be used by 1 person and not the team.  2 maximum per person.  

Hole Sponsor
$200

Sign with Name/Logo at designated hole

Cart Sponsor
$100

Sign with Name/Logo on the golf carts

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: Logo on all day of signage & dinner serving station and all tables; includes 4 Golfers and 2 carts

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
  • Includes: Logo on all day of signage & golf carts; 2 Golfers and 1 cart.
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Logo on registration banner; 2 Golfers and 1 cart.

Add a donation for Chemceed Foundation Inc

$

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