Duck Cup Memorial Fund

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Duck Cup Memorial Fund

About this event

13th Annual Duck Cup Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorships

26826 Langford Ave

New Prague, MN 56071, USA

Gold Sponsor Level
$1,000

Our Gold Sponsorships include the following: One team in tournament (date to be coordinated with our Executive Director - [email protected]) Each team includes 4 golfers, two carts, 4 meal tickets, and a swag bag for each guest. 4 tickets to the Concert on the Course which will take place after Saturday's event. Gold Sponsors will be included in promotional materials before, during, and after the event except for the TITLE SPONSOR-only advertisement. Areas of advertisement include: * Social media (Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn) * Website www.duckcupmemorial.org * Signage on the course during the event * Email blasts to our subscribers * A printable/digital flyer for businesses to promote in their offices and the communities we serve. (Per request)

Platinum Sponsor Level
$3,000

Our Platinum Sponsorships include the following: One team in tournament (date to be coordinated with our Executive Director - [email protected]) Each team includes 4 golfers, two carts, 4 meal tickets, and a swag bag for each guest. 4 tickets to the Concert on the Course which will take place after Saturday's event. Platinum Sponsors will be included in promotional materials before, during, and after the event except for the TITLE SPONSOR-only advertisement. Areas of advertisement include: * Social media (Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn) * Website www.duckcupmemorial.org * Large Custom Signage on the course during the event * Email blasts to our subscribers * A printable/digital flyer for businesses to promote in their offices and the communities we serve. (Per request)

Title Sponsor Level
$5,000
Our Title Sponsorships include the following: Two teams in tournament (date to be coordinated with our Executive Director - [email protected]) Each team includes 4 golfers, two carts, 4 meal tickets, and a swag bag for each guest. 8 tickets to the Concert on the Course which will take place after Saturday's event. Title Sponsors will be included in all promotional materials before and during the tournament. Premium placement in our TITLE SPONSOR-only advertisement. Areas of advertisement include: * Social media (Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn) * Website www.duckcupmemorial.org * Large custom Banner Signage on the course during the event * Email blasts to our subscribers * A printable/digital flyer for businesses to promote in their offices and the communities we serve. (Per request)
Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes 1 team of 4, swag bags for each golfer, 4 tickets to the concert on the course and signage on beverage carts for all 3 days of the event.


Photo Booth Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes 1 team of 4, 4 tickets to the concert on the course and logo recognition on all photos at the event, and online recognition.


Chip A Duck Sponsorship
$1,000

Banners at Hole 10 with the Chip A Duck game for 3 days.  4 tickets to the concert on the course, and online recognition


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