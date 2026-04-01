13th Annual Duck Cup Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Our Gold Sponsorships include the following: One team in tournament (date to be coordinated with our Executive Director - [email protected]) Each team includes 4 golfers, two carts, 4 meal tickets, and a swag bag for each guest. 4 tickets to the Concert on the Course which will take place after Saturday's event. Gold Sponsors will be included in promotional materials before, during, and after the event except for the TITLE SPONSOR-only advertisement. Areas of advertisement include: * Social media (Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn) * Website www.duckcupmemorial.org * Signage on the course during the event * Email blasts to our subscribers * A printable/digital flyer for businesses to promote in their offices and the communities we serve. (Per request)