About this event

13th Annual Event to Prevent

1154 Country Club Rd

Newton, NC 28658, USA

Event Ticket
$75

Each ticket includes dinner, dessert, 2 complimentary drink vouchers (beer or wine), and a night of dancing and fun with a live DJ!

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

-One reserved table for six (6 event tickets)

-Name/logo on event signage and e-communications

-Name/logo prominently placed for recognition at the bar

-Four (4) Business advertisements on COA social media and monthly newsletter

Empowerment Level Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

-One reserved table for six (6 event tickets)

-Name/logo on event signage & E-communications

-Four (4) business advertisements on COA social media and monthly newsletter

Educator Level Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-One reserved table for four (4 event tickets)

-Name/logo on event signage & e-communications

-Three (3) business advertisements on COA social media and monthly newsletter

Mentor Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-One reserved table for two (2 event tickets)

-Name/logo on event signage

-Two (2) business advertisements on COA social media and monthly newsletter

