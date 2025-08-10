North Shore Historical Museum

Hosted by

North Shore Historical Museum

About this event

2025 Annual Gala Sponsors and Journal

298 Crescent Beach Rd

Glen Cove, NY 11542, USA

Sponsorship: Diamond Tier
$5,000

Receive 6 gala tickets and a full-page journal space

Sponsorship: Platinum Tier
$2,500

Receive 4 gala tickets and a full-page journal space

Sponsorship: Gold Tier
$1,250

Receive 3 gala tickets and a full-page journal space

Sponsorship: Silver Tier
$750

Receive 2 gala tickets and a half-page journal space

Journal: Back Cover
$1,500

Includes 2 gala tickets

Journal: Inside Front Cover
$1,000

Includes 2 gala tickets

Journal: Inside Back Cover
$1,000

Includes 2 gala tickets

Journal: Full Page
$500

8½" wide x 11" high

Journal: Half Page
$350

8½" wide x 5½" high

Journal: Quarter Page
$200

4¼" wide x 5½" high

Journal: Business Card
$100

3½" wide x 2" high

