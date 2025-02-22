13th Annual Greyhound Classic @ The Pinnacle Golf Club

All team registrations include:
*18 Holes with Cart*
*Gift Bags*
*Dinner*
*Raffle Prizes*
*Awards for the following teams: 1st Place AND 13th Place*
HOLE-IN-ONE Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$800
As a HOLE IN ONE sponsor, you will have a foursome for the outing, custom signage for your business on the tee box of a designated hole during the tournament (3’ x 5’ banner with your business as the only business). We will also offer you the opportunity to place any advertising in gift bags given to each golfer. Business cards or coupons must be provided by the sponsor.
Corporate Challenge Sponsor
$400
As a Corporate Challenge Sponsor, your company will be able to sponsor one of the multiple contests on the course during the outing. These include a putting challenge, par 3 challenge, and driving challenge. Your sponsorship will include custom signage at the challenge and the opportunity to represent your company at the hole with any advertisement you choose.
EAGLE Sponsor
$150
As an EAGLE sponsor, you will have custom signage for your business on the tee box of a designated hole during the tournament. The banner style sign is 3’x 5’ and will be split between two sponsors per hole. We will also offer you the opportunity to place any advertising in gift bags given to each golfer. Business cards or coupons must be provided by the sponsor.
BIRDIE Sponsor
$100
As a BIRDIE sponsor, you will have your name or business name listed on a 3’x 5’ sign at the tournament entrance as well as the banquet room during the dinner and awards ceremony.
PAR Sponsor
$50
As a PAR sponsor, your donation will go toward the purchase of raffle prizes. Your business name will be displayed on a sign by the door prize table.
Add a donation for Greyhound Booster Club
$
