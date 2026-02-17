MS Crawfish Boil Foundation

Hosted by

MS Crawfish Boil Foundation

About this event

13th Annual MS Crawfish Boil

13100 Green Valley Dr

Oklahoma City, OK 73120, USA

General Admission
$60

All you can eat and drink Crawfish, Beer, and Club Specials & Towel.

Kids Ticket (12 & under)
$10

All you can eat crawfish!

15 Raffle Tickets
$20

Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!

5 Raffle Tickets
$10

Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!

50/50 Raffle Helicopter Drop
$20

50/50 Raffle $20 each golf ball. When you buy 5, we will give you a 6th for free! Golf balls will be dropped from helicopter at 2:00pm on the driving range, closest to the pin wins 50% of the pot. You do not have to be present to win!

T-shirt 2026
$25
Sticker
$2
Last years shirt
$5
Add a donation for MS Crawfish Boil Foundation

$

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