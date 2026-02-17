13th Annual MS Crawfish Boil

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About this event
All you can eat and drink Crawfish, Beer, and Club Specials & Towel.
All you can eat crawfish!
Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!
Get your raffle tickets early, and they are ready for you at check-in!
50/50 Raffle $20 each golf ball. When you buy 5, we will give you a 6th for free! Golf balls will be dropped from helicopter at 2:00pm on the driving range, closest to the pin wins 50% of the pot. You do not have to be present to win!
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