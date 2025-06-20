13th Annual Old-Fashioned Cider Tasting at the Kimlin Cider Mill (Oct.4) & First Annual Cider in the Meadow (Oct. 3)

Hosted by
About this event
Happening Friday, October 3, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM. Pairings of cider and curated foods crafted by Culinary Institute of America students from the Outdoors Club. Music by The Kevin Kennedy Connection and a silent auction.
We’ll be gathering outdoors under a festive tent eating, sipping, and enjoying the live music.
A 21+ event.
Happening Saturday, October 4, 11AM - 3 PM Grants entry to the tasting tent where a selection of hard and sweet ciders will be available to taste. (Oct 4)
Happening Saturday, October 4, 11AM - 3 PM Perfect for the kids! Grants entry to the tasting tent where a selection of SWEET ciders will be offered. (Oct 4)
Peruse our wide variety of raffle items at the tasting and drop your raffle tickets in the basket for a chance to win the items of your choice. From sports to eateries, we have a lot to choose from every year. Your purchased raffle tickets will be provided when you check in at the tasting. (Oct 4)
