Peace & Harmony Foundation Inc

Offered by

Peace & Harmony Foundation Inc

About this shop

2026 12th Annual Peace & Harmony Tournament Program Advertising

Outside Back Cover Full Page
$1,200

Full Page Color Print on back of program booklet

Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 3 seats for 8 weeks


Inside Back Cover Full Page
$1,000

Full Page Color Print on back of program booklet

Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 3 seats for 8 weeks


Inside Front Cover Full Page
$1,000

Full Page Color Print

Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 3 seats for 8 weeks


Full Page (Inside)
$750

Full Page Color Print

Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 2 seats for 2 weeks


Half Page (Inside)
$450

Color Print

Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 1 seat for 2 weeks


Quarter Page (Inside)
$200

Color Print

Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 3 seats for 8 weeks


Business Card Size (Inside)
$40

Color Print

Custom Message
$20

100 characters max custom encouragement message. Black & White Text only.

Add a donation for Peace & Harmony Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!