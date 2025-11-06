2026 12th Annual Peace & Harmony Tournament Program Advertising

About this shop
Full Page Color Print on back of program booklet
Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 3 seats for 8 weeks
Full Page Color Print on back of program booklet
Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 3 seats for 8 weeks
Full Page Color Print
Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 3 seats for 8 weeks
Full Page Color Print
Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 2 seats for 2 weeks
Color Print
Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 1 seat for 2 weeks
Color Print
Free Taekwondo Class by Kwon's Martial Arts: 3 seats for 8 weeks
Color Print
100 characters max custom encouragement message. Black & White Text only.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!