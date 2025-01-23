13th Annual - Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Academy Golf Tournament!

100 Riverhill Club Ln E

Kerrville, TX 78028, USA

Fore the Win Chance!
$30
Choose a sleeve of Titleist ProV1 and hopefully you're the lucky winner with a Kroc poker chip inside to win the Yeti Tundra 35 cooler!
Mulligan
$20
Limit 2 per player, putts only
Prize Ticket SINGLE
$20
Support the youth of Kroc Academy and see which of our amazing, donated items you might win!
Prize Ticket 6 PACK
$100
Get more for less! It's all for the kids!
Putting Contest
$10
Win a Taylormade Spider putter!
Eagle Sponsor
$2,500
Receive recognition on onsite banner, website, social media shout out, & hole sign for your sponsoring business. As well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag, 4 free door prize tickets, &1 free attempt at putting contest per player!
Birdie Sponsor
$1,000
Receive a social media shout out for your sponsoring business as well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag! 1 free attempt at putting contest per player. Recognition on onsite banner.
Par Sponsor
$500
Receive a social media shout out for your sponsoring business as well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag!
Hole Sponsor 2 signs
$300
Your logo and messaging along the course for our community partners to see!
Hole Sponsor 1 Sign
$200
Your logo and messaging along the course for our community partners to see!
4 Person Scramble Team
$500
4 player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag.
