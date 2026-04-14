13th Annual Spirit Givers Charitable Golf Tournament (Registration)

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About this event
Complete standard entry for a crew of 4 players. Includes 18 holes of golf, cart fees, and entry to the post-tournament awards luncheon.
Single player entry. Includes 18 holes of golf, cart fee, and the awards luncheon. We will pair you with a team!
Upgrade your game! This pass is sold in pairs ($20 total) and includes 2 Mulligans and 1 Tee Improvement to be used during tournament play. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN.org) in memory of Tony Stotler.
Your all-access pass to every skill contest on the course! Covers eligibility for Longest & Straightest Drive, Longest Putt, Closest to the Pin, Hole-in-One, Multi-Pin, and "Best Bad Shot."
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