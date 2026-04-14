Spirit Givers

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Spirit Givers

About this event

13th Annual Spirit Givers Charitable Golf Tournament (Registration)

77 NW Division Rd

Warrensburg, MO 64093, USA

"Spirit Team" 4-Person Entry
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Complete standard entry for a crew of 4 players. Includes 18 holes of golf, cart fees, and entry to the post-tournament awards luncheon.

Individual "Warrior" Golfer
$125

Single player entry. Includes 18 holes of golf, cart fee, and the awards luncheon. We will pair you with a team!

"Stealth Pass" – Tony Stotler Memorial Mulligans
$20

Upgrade your game! This pass is sold in pairs ($20 total) and includes 2 Mulligans and 1 Tee Improvement to be used during tournament play. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN.org) in memory of Tony Stotler.

"Spirit Performance Package" Add-on
$10

Your all-access pass to every skill contest on the course! Covers eligibility for Longest & Straightest Drive, Longest Putt, Closest to the Pin, Hole-in-One, Multi-Pin, and "Best Bad Shot."

Add a donation for Spirit Givers

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!