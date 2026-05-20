13th Annual Spirit Givers Charitable Golf Tournament (Sponsorship)

The Premier Event Partnership. Secure unparalleled visibility as our official "Presenting Sponsor." This exclusive, top-tier package places your logo directly alongside the Spirit Givers logo across all tournament banners, player golf carts, digital media, and clubhouse monitors, as well as on a dedicated Tee Box hole sign. Elevate your engagement with a premium Main Entrance exhibit space (bring your own canopy, table, and chairs) and command the room with an exclusive 5-minute podium moment during the Award Presentations.

(Player registration separate)