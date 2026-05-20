13th Annual Spirit Givers Charitable Golf Tournament (Sponsorship)

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The Premier Event Partnership. Secure unparalleled visibility as our official "Presenting Sponsor." This exclusive, top-tier package places your logo directly alongside the Spirit Givers logo across all tournament banners, player golf carts, digital media, and clubhouse monitors, as well as on a dedicated Tee Box hole sign. Elevate your engagement with a premium Main Entrance exhibit space (bring your own canopy, table, and chairs) and command the room with an exclusive 5-minute podium moment during the Award Presentations.
(Player registration separate)
Next-Gen Fleet Sponsorship. Establish a strong brand presence at the tournament’s main hubs. This package features a dedicated 2’ x 6’ vinyl banner prominently displayed at the central clubhouse registration area, alongside logo placement in the printed program and on a dedicated Tee Box hole sign. Connect directly with participants via an exclusive indoor clubhouse lobby exhibit space, and enjoy shared digital logo exposure on the clubhouse monitors throughout the day.
(Player registration separate)
Prime Face-to-Face Networking Space. Entitles your business to an exclusive outdoor footprint to set up your own corporate 10' x 10' tent, table, and chairs directly on the high-traffic clubhouse patio. This is the premier location to distribute branded swag, hand out promotional materials, and interface live with all tournament participants as they arrive and exit. (Player registration separate)
Official Dining Room Sponsor. Directly cover meal costs for our active players, course personnel, and military base volunteers. This package features prominent, standalone logo signage displayed throughout the main pavilion dining area, as well as live recognition over the microphone during the awards presentation.
(Player registration separate)
Beverage Sponsorship. Refresh the field and drive maximum brand exposure. Includes custom, weather-resistant logo signage fixed directly to the rolling beverage carts navigating the course, high-visibility placement on clubhouse monitors, and a dedicated "Meet & Greet" opportunity where one corporate representative can ride along with the Liquid Caddy crew to network with players. (Player registration separate)
Exclusive Warm-Up Area Sponsorship. Own the morning warm-up window. Features exclusive corporate yard signs staked directly around the practice putting green where all golfers congregate for the first hour of the event. Entitles your business representative to physically present the official prize to the putting contest winner at the podium during lunch.
Exclusive naming rights and standalone yard signage. Secure exclusive naming rights and standalone yard signage placed directly at a designated active contest hole (e.g., Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin). Your brand and business name will be announced over the microphone alongside the winner during the awards luncheon.
Double your course exposure. Double your course exposure with a multi-location discount. Includes one custom professional yard sign placed directly at a highly visible tee box, plus one secondary clubhouse patio display sign (11" x 22").
Individual business sign Anchor your brand where the crowd gathers. Features an individual business sign (11" x 22") mounted at the central country club patio area where golfers congregate before and after play.
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