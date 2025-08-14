13th Annual Wayne Barlow Scholarship Fundraiser Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Jacksonville, FL, USA
Indulge in a luxurious assortment of handcrafted chocolates and treats from Peterbrooke Chocolatier, known for blending European chocolate traditions with American creativity. This deliciously curated gift basket features a variety of fan-favorite confections — perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself)!
Whether you’re gifting, celebrating, or simply satisfying a sweet
tooth, this basket is sure to delight.
Donated by: Peterbrooke Chocolatier
Original Oil & Acrylic on Canvas Wrap
Size 24" W x 30" H
The vibrant, original painting by Mr. Laurence Walden, captures the soul of live music through expressive brushstrokes and rich color. "Jazz & Blues at the Ritz" brings the energy and elegance of a classic jazz night to life - perfect for any music lover or art enthusiast.
Let this striking piece become the centerpiece of your space and a tribute to timeless sound and style.
Original Oil & Acrylic on Canvas (Framed)
Romantic, expressive, and deeply soulful - Embraceable You is a captivating original painting that blends oil and acrylic textures to create a moving visual experience. This framed piece draws inspiration from love, music, and connection, making it a perfect addition to any art lover's collection.
Let this timeless and elegant work of art bring warmth and emotion to your space.
Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with culture, fine dining, and indulgence. This beautifully curated basket includes:
*Florida Theatre tickets for 2
*Red Lobster Gift Card
*Camille Proud 2018 Red Wine-North Coast, Cooper's Hawk
*Set of Two elegant Wine glasses
*Grey Goose & Ciroc miniatures with two shot glasses
Plus a tempting variety of sweet and savory treats, including artisan fruit spread, crackers, gourmet sausage, premium chocolates. and caramels.
Perfect for a special date night, celebration, or as a gift for someone who appreciates life's finer pleasures.
Dimensions (including frame): 31" W X 48" H
Medium: Print on board (framed)
Condition: Excellent
Starting Bid: $125
Bid Increments: $10
Bring the soulful energy of live jazz into your home with this striking framed print. The artwork captures the spirit of musicians performing in the heart of the city, their instruments filling the streets with rhythm and life. Rich tones and expressive brushstrokes draw you into the moment, making it a standout piece for music lovers and art collectors alike.
Set in a beautifully detailed gold-toned frame, this large statement piece is perfect for a living room, office, or entertainment space. It celebrates both the timeless beauty of jazz and the vibrancy of urban culture.
This vibrant work bursts with color and rhythm, with shapes that echo floating musical notes and the spirit of jazz. A striking example of abstract exploration, it is a captivating centerpiece for collectors drawn to modern and contemporary art.
