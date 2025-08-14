13th Annual Wayne Barlow Scholarship Fundraiser Silent Auction

Original Oil & Acrylic on Canvas Wrap

Size 24" W x 30" H





The vibrant, original painting by Mr. Laurence Walden, captures the soul of live music through expressive brushstrokes and rich color. "Jazz & Blues at the Ritz" brings the energy and elegance of a classic jazz night to life - perfect for any music lover or art enthusiast.





Let this striking piece become the centerpiece of your space and a tribute to timeless sound and style.