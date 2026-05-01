13th FFS Cotillion Ticket

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About this event
Enjoy the Cotillion program with buffet-style dinner.
To take advantage of this price, please complete our membership form. Link is provided in the beginning details.
Chicken tenders, Hamburger, or Cheese Pizza - served with fries. Please note in comments at the end of form which entree is preferred. Otherwise Chicken tenders will be selected.
Ages 0 - 4 are free, please let us know if a high chair or booster seat is needed.
$
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