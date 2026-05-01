Filipino Friendship Society

Hosted by

Filipino Friendship Society

About this event

13th FFS Cotillion Ticket

1400 Corporetum Dr

Lisle, IL 60532, USA

Adult Dinner Ticket
$85

Enjoy the Cotillion program with buffet-style dinner.

Adult Dinner Ticket - Members only
$75
Members only

To take advantage of this price, please complete our membership form. Link is provided in the beginning details.

Senior Dinner Ticket (65 or older)
$75
Child Dinner Ticket (Ages 5 - 13)
$35

Chicken tenders, Hamburger, or Cheese Pizza - served with fries. Please note in comments at the end of form which entree is preferred. Otherwise Chicken tenders will be selected.

Child Ticket (Ages 0-4)
Free

Ages 0 - 4 are free, please let us know if a high chair or booster seat is needed.

Add a donation for Filipino Friendship Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!