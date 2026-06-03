13th FFS Cotillion: Presenting Alyssa Kang

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About this event
To take advantage of this price, please complete our membership form. QR code to do so is provided or link is in the beginning details.
Chicken tenders, Hamburger, or Cheese Pizza - served with fries. Please note in comments at the end of form which entree is preferred. Otherwise Chicken tenders will be selected.
Ages 0 - 4 are free, please let us know if a high chair or booster seat is needed.
Please submit ad in PDF, JPG, or PNG format by August 1, 2026. Send all digital files to [email protected] with “FFS Cotillion Ad” in subject line.
Please submit ad in PDF, JPG, or PNG format by August 1, 2026. Send all digital files to [email protected] with “FFS Cotillion Ad” in subject line.
Please submit ad in PDF, JPG, or PNG format by August 1, 2026. Send all digital files to [email protected] with “FFS Cotillion Ad” in subject line.
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