Filipino Friendship Society

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Filipino Friendship Society

About this event

13th Filipino Friendship Society Cotillion

1400 Corporetum Dr

Lisle, IL 60532, USA

Adult Dinner Ticket
$85
Adult Dinner Ticket - Members only item
Adult Dinner Ticket - Members only
$75
Members only

To take advantage of this price, please complete our membership form. QR code to do so is provided or link is in the beginning details.

Senior Dinner Ticket (65 or older)
$75
Child Dinner Ticket (Ages 5 - 13)
$35

Chicken tenders, Hamburger, or Cheese Pizza - served with fries. Please note in comments at the end of form which entree is preferred. Otherwise Chicken tenders will be selected.

Child Ticket (Ages 0-4)
Free

Ages 0 - 4 are free, please let us know if a high chair or booster seat is needed.

Full-Page Program Ad (8.5"W x 11"H)
$100

Please submit Ad in PDF, JPG, or PNG format by August 1, 2026. Send all digital files to [email protected] with “FFS Cotillion Ad” in Subject line.

Half-Page Program Ad (8.5"W x 5.5"H)
$60

Please submit Ad in PDF, JPG, or PNG format by August 1, 2026. Send all digital files to [email protected] with “FFS Cotillion Ad” in Subject line.

Quarter-Page Program Ad (4.25"W x 5.5"H)
$40

Please submit ad in PDF, JPG, or PNG format by August 1, 2026. Send all digital files to [email protected] with “FFS Cotillion Ad” in subject line.

Add a donation for Filipino Friendship Society

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