13th International East African Psychology Conference

This is a free event, all are welcome to attend. However donations are encouraged. Your support goes a long way in advancing our global mental health efforts.





Any amount is appreciated. To make a contribution, please visit the "Add a Donation" option.



Suggested Donation Levels:

Friend Level ($1–$50)

$10 helps provide a month of cell data for a mental health worker in the field

$25 supports one month of motorbike transport for a mental health worker

$50 covers full conference attendance for one non-student participant

Dedicated Supporter Level ($100–$250)

$100 c overs two days of accommodation and local transport for one participant

$250 can cover roundtrip transportation from neighbouring countries



