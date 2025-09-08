Uganda Behavioral Health Alliance Inc

Hosted by

Uganda Behavioral Health Alliance Inc

About this event

13th International East African Psychology Conference

Online Registration
Free

This is a free event, all are welcome to attend. However donations are encouraged. Your support goes a long way in advancing our global mental health efforts.


Any amount is appreciated. To make a contribution, please visit the "Add a Donation" option.

Suggested Donation Levels:

Friend Level ($1–$50)

  • $10 helps provide a month of cell data for a mental health worker in the field
  • $25 supports one month of motorbike transport for a mental health worker
  • $50 covers full conference attendance for one non-student participant

Dedicated Supporter Level ($100–$250)

  • $100 covers two days of accommodation and local transport for one participant
  • $250 can cover roundtrip transportation from neighbouring countries


Add a donation for Uganda Behavioral Health Alliance Inc

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