13th International East African Psychology Conference

This is a free event, all are welcome to attend. However donations are encouraged. Your support goes a long way in advancing our global mental health efforts.
Any amount is appreciated. To make a contribution, please visit the "Add a Donation" option.
Suggested Donation Levels:
Friend Level ($1–$50)
- $10 helps provide a month of cell data for a mental health worker in the field
- $25 supports one month of motorbike transport for a mental health worker
- $50 covers full conference attendance for one non-student participant
Dedicated Supporter Level ($100–$250)
- $100 covers two days of accommodation and local transport for one participant
- $250 can cover roundtrip transportation from neighbouring countries
This is a free event, all are welcome to attend. However donations are encouraged. Your support goes a long way in advancing our global mental health efforts.
Any amount is appreciated. To make a contribution, please visit the "Add a Donation" option.
Suggested Donation Levels:
Friend Level ($1–$50)
- $10 helps provide a month of cell data for a mental health worker in the field
- $25 supports one month of motorbike transport for a mental health worker
- $50 covers full conference attendance for one non-student participant
Dedicated Supporter Level ($100–$250)
- $100 covers two days of accommodation and local transport for one participant
- $250 can cover roundtrip transportation from neighbouring countries