13u Alya- Gold - Novas Hoops - Fall 2026

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About this event
If you have not yet signed up for our Novas League, beginning August 2nd, you can add on here to streamline sign-up.
NOTE: if you are NOT signing up as a Gold Full Time or Practice Player, please sign up via the League Page (https://bit.ly/novasleague26), as this special $200 rate is for those participating in Gold AND the league.
League details:
Attendance is flexible for our league and does not have the 80% attendance requirement like full time players.
Novas full time player - does not include practice jersey or uniform.
For those NEW to being a full time player on a Novas team, please also add on:
-Practice Jersey
-Game Jersey
-Game Shorts
For FORMER players who may need new item(s), please also select what is needed below.
Practice players are invited to all team practices and when there is a need for more players at tournament (due to Full Time Player absences), they may be invited.
Note: Players can be a Practice Player for multiple reasons, which may include:
If you do not yet have a Novas Practice Jersey from a previous season, please add on the "Novas Practice Jersey" below. This is needed for all players at practices.
If you do not have a game uniform and would like to be eligible for tournament play, please add on game jersey and game shorts .
Reversible jersey
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Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
Reversible jersey
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