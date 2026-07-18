13u Alya- Gold - Novas Hoops - Fall 2026

If you have not yet signed up for our Novas League, beginning August 2nd, you can add on here to streamline sign-up.





NOTE: if you are NOT signing up as a Gold Full Time or Practice Player, please sign up via the League Page (https://bit.ly/novasleague26), as this special $200 rate is for those participating in Gold AND the league.





League details:

Season: Sundays, August 2 – October 18 (no session on Labor Day Weekend, Sept 6, and Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend, October 11)

Times : Each weekly session will be 1.5 hours, scheduled between 9a-1pm

Format : First 45 minutes will focus on skill and team development, 45 minutes will be a scrimmage/game

Locations : Berkeley High School and Willard Middle School

Coaching: All teams are led by women, including experienced high school and adult coaches.

Attendance is flexible for our league and does not have the 80% attendance requirement like full time players.