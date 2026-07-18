A purple mascot stands in front of a group of young basketball players holding a banner that reads "NOVAS HOOPS" with a Sephora logo visible in the background.
Novas Hoops

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Novas Hoops

About this event

13u Alya- Gold - Novas Hoops - Fall 2026

960 Avis Dr

El Cerrito, CA 94530, USA

Novas Sunday League (Must be registered for Gold)
$200

If you have not yet signed up for our Novas League, beginning August 2nd, you can add on here to streamline sign-up.


NOTE: if you are NOT signing up as a Gold Full Time or Practice Player, please sign up via the League Page (https://bit.ly/novasleague26), as this special $200 rate is for those participating in Gold AND the league.


League details:

  • Season: Sundays, August 2 – October 18 (no session on Labor Day Weekend, Sept 6, and Indigenous Peoples'  Day weekend, October 11)
  • Times: Each weekly session will be 1.5 hours, scheduled between 9a-1pm
  • Format: First 45 minutes will focus on skill and team development, 45 minutes will be a scrimmage/game 
  • Locations: Berkeley High School and Willard Middle School
  • Coaching: All teams are led by women, including experienced high school and adult coaches.

Attendance is flexible for our league and does not have the 80% attendance requirement like full time players.

Full Time Player
$850

Novas full time player - does not include practice jersey or uniform.


For those NEW to being a full time player on a Novas team, please also add on:

-Practice Jersey

-Game Jersey

-Game Shorts


For FORMER players who may need new item(s), please also select what is needed below.

Practice Player
$650

Practice players are invited to all team practices and when there is a need for more players at tournament (due to Full Time Player absences), they may be invited.

Note: Players can be a Practice Player for multiple reasons, which may include:

  • They are not able to attend the minimum 80% of practices and/or games, due to other commitments, or
  • Novas Coaches are recommended a Practice Player spot because they player may need to develop skills before committing to a Full Time player spot

If you do not yet have a Novas Practice Jersey from a previous season, please add on the "Novas Practice Jersey" below. This is needed for all players at practices.


If you do not have a game uniform and would like to be eligible for tournament play, please add on game jersey and game shorts .

Novas Practice Jersey - Youth Small (Nike unisex sizing)
$30

Reversible jersey

Novas Practice Jersey - Youth Medium (Nike unisex sizing)
$30

Reversible jersey

Novas Practice Jersey - Youth Large (Nike unisex sizing)
$30

Reversible jersey

Novas Practice Jersey - Adult Small (Nike unisex sizing)
$30

Reversible jersey

Novas Practice Jersey - Adult Medium (Nike unisex sizing)
$30

Reversible jersey

Novas Practice Jersey - Adult Large (Nike unisex sizing)
$30

Reversible jersey

Novas Practice Jersey - Adult X-Large (Nike unisex sizing)
$30

Reversible jersey

Novas Game Jersey - Youth Small (Nike unisex sizing)
$45

Reversible jersey

Novas Game Jersey - Youth Medium (Nike unisex sizing)
$45

Reversible jersey

Novas Game Jersey - Youth Large (Nike unisex sizing)
$45

Reversible jersey

Novas Game Jersey - Adult Small (Nike unisex sizing)
$45

Reversible jersey

Novas Game Jersey - Adult Medium (Nike unisex sizing)
$45

Reversible jersey

Novas Game Jersey - Adult Large (Nike unisex sizing)
$45

Reversible jersey

Novas Game Jersey - Adult X-Large (Nike unisex sizing)
$45

Reversible jersey

Novas Game Short - Youth Small (Nike sizing)
$30
Novas Game Short - Youth Medium (Nike sizing)
$30
Novas Game Short - Youth Large (Nike sizing)
$30

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