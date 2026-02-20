13U Tournament Fees (2026)

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About this event
One day Shootout at Seal Beach.
One day Shootout at AIM Seal Beach
One day shootout at St John Bosco in Bellflower.
Tournament at Rancho Alamitos in Garden Grove.
Tournament at Ranch Sports Facility in Chino
Tournament in Chino at Ranch Sports Facility.
4 Game Tournament at Mater Dei High School.
2 Day Tournament at Fullerton College.
One Day Shootout at Santiago High School in Garden Grove. Mother's Day Weekend.
$350 - Tournament Fee / 8 Players = $44
$15 - Shooting Shirt
Coach's Room - $450
Food & Gas - $150
Total - $600 - Total / 14 Players (2 Teams) = $43
One Day Shootout at Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley.
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