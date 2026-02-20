Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

Hosted by

Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

About this event

13U Tournament Fees (2026)

January 16 item
January 16
$25

One day Shootout at Seal Beach.

January 31 item
January 31
$18.75

One day Shootout at AIM Seal Beach

February 7 item
February 7
$17

One day shootout at St John Bosco in Bellflower.

February 21-22 item
February 21-22
$43

Tournament at Rancho Alamitos in Garden Grove.

March 7-8 item
March 7-8
$46.50

Tournament at Ranch Sports Facility in Chino

March 14-15 Tournament item
March 14-15 Tournament
$42.50

Tournament in Chino at Ranch Sports Facility.

April 18-19 Tournament item
April 18-19 Tournament
$30

4 Game Tournament at Mater Dei High School.

May 2-3 Tournament at Fullerton College item
May 2-3 Tournament at Fullerton College
$33

2 Day Tournament at Fullerton College.

May 9 Mother's Day Shootout item
May 9 Mother's Day Shootout
$18.75

One Day Shootout at Santiago High School in Garden Grove. Mother's Day Weekend.

May 23-25 Palm Springs Tournament item
May 23-25 Palm Springs Tournament
$102

$350 - Tournament Fee / 8 Players = $44

$15 - Shooting Shirt


Coach's Room - $450

Food & Gas - $150

Total - $600 - Total / 14 Players (2 Teams) = $43

June 13, One Day Shootout, Saturday Only, 2 Games item
June 13, One Day Shootout, Saturday Only, 2 Games
$19

One Day Shootout at Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley.

Add a donation for Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!