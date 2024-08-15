Memberships

Midtown is Memphis
$20

Renews monthly

Become a monthly donor at $20 a month or more. Receive all the perks plus a special Midtown is Memphis item.

Takin' Care of Business Membership
$150

Valid for one year

Includes:
• Member Window Cling
• Blooms and Brews Garden Party Entry ($35 value)

• Listing in our directory
• Newsletter updates

I've Got Mojo Membership
$120

Valid for one year

Includes:
• Member sticker
• Two tickets ($90 value) to the 2026 Mojo of Midtown Awards Bash on April 1, 2026 at Circuit Playhouse.
• Newsletter Updates

Cool Membership
$60

Valid for one year

I love Midtown trees because Shade is Cool.
Includes:
• Member sticker
• Shade is Cool yard sign
• Newsletter updates

Midtowner Membership
$35

Valid for one year

I just love Midtown and want to help.
Includes:
• Member sticker
• Newsletter Updates

Planned Giving Options
Free

No expiration

Work with your attorney or financial advisor to choose the planned giving vehicle that best suits your needs. Options include:

  • Bequests through wills or living trusts
  • Charitable gift annuities
  • Charitable remainder or lead trusts
  • Naming MidtownMemphis.org as a beneficiary of a life insurance policy or retirement plan
  • Contact EMILY BISHOP at 901-210-6905 for more information.
