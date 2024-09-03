Bluff & Brag Poker Night

Social Poker, Please check with your local laws to participate. Up to 10 players per table $22 buy-in NO DOWNLOAD IS REQUIRED FOR THE POKER GAME PLAY FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR OWN HOME Must have Zelle, Cash App, or PayPal to participate Must Use Discord App. Discord App is used for communication, sign-in purposes, and to retrieve your chips. The M.A.D. City Family Discord hosts these events

Social Poker, Please check with your local laws to participate. Up to 10 players per table $22 buy-in NO DOWNLOAD IS REQUIRED FOR THE POKER GAME PLAY FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR OWN HOME Must have Zelle, Cash App, or PayPal to participate Must Use Discord App. Discord App is used for communication, sign-in purposes, and to retrieve your chips. The M.A.D. City Family Discord hosts these events

More details...