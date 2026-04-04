140th Anniversary Gala Sponsorships

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About this event
Be the face of a historic milestone. As a Presenting Sponsor, your organization receives a full table for 8, an exclusive speaking slot during the program, a dedicated sponsor email to our members, three social media features, and the largest logo placement across all event materials, digital platforms, and signage.
Honor 140 years of Deaf advocacy alongside us. Heritage Sponsors receive a half table (4 seats), a 30-second branded video shown during dinner, a dedicated social media post, and second-tier logo placement across all print and digital materials.
Champion the future of Deaf Hoosiers. Champions receive 2 complimentary seats, a branded table sign, a quarter-page advertisement in the event program, and grouped recognition across all digital and print materials.
Stand with the Deaf community. Community Sponsors receive name and logo placement in the event program and on our website, grouped social media recognition, and a spot on our Legacy Wall.
Every dollar moves us forward. Friends of IAD receive name listing in the event program, on our website, on the recognition slide shown during the event, and on the Legacy Wall poster displayed by coat check.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!