2024 Wild & Scenic Film Festival Denver Stop

Rocky Mountain Wild is excited to be bringing The Wild & Scenic Film Festival back to Denver! Join us for a showing at The Bug Theatre in Denver on November 19.





The evening will include award-winning environmental films, which have been selected not only for their great visual stories but also to inspire and motivate us to become or remain in right relationship with each other and the planet.





This film festival is made by activists for activists and sits apart from the hundreds of festivals around the world by leaving you inspired and motivated to go out and make a difference in your community and the world.





Doors open at 6:30 pm and the films start at 7:00 pm.





For more about the Denver stop, visit our event webpage .



