Volunteer Sign-Up - Meander on Main 2024

We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with ensuring all is running smoothly at this bar crawl stop (Brick Street Studio; 415 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846) from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Be sure to grab your volunteer t-shirt at Steele Street Hall before heading to Brick Street Studio for your shift! You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!

