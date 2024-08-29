Volunteer Sign-Up - Meander on Main 2024

We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with event set-up from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Steele Street Hall (115 S South St, Ionia, MI 48846).
You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!
Volunteer - Registration
Free
We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with checking people in at the event from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Steele Street Hall (115 S Steele St, Ionia, MI 48846).
You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!
Volunteer - Steele Street Hall
Free
We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with ensuring all is running smoothly at this bar crawl stop (Steele Street Hall; 115 S Steele St, Ionia, MI 48846) from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!
Volunteer - Brick Street Studio
Free
We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with ensuring all is running smoothly at this bar crawl stop (Brick Street Studio; 415 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846) from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Be sure to grab your volunteer t-shirt at Steele Street Hall before heading to Brick Street Studio for your shift!
You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!
Volunteer - El Mariachi
Free
We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with ensuring all is running smoothly at this bar crawl stop (El Mariachi; 412 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846) from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Be sure to grab your volunteer t-shirt at Steele Street Hall before heading to El Mariachi for your shift!
You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!
Volunteer - Steele Street Brewing
Free
We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with ensuring all is running smoothly at this bar crawl stop (Steele Street Brewing; 300 S Steele St, Ionia, MI 48846) from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Be sure to grab your volunteer t-shirt at Steele Street Hall before heading to Steele Street Brewing for your shift!
You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!
Volunteer - Olivera's
Free
We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with ensuring all is running smoothly at this bar crawl stop (Olivera's; 390 S Dexter St, Ionia, MI 48846) from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Be sure to grab your volunteer t-shirt at Steele Street Hall before heading to Olivera's for your shift!
You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!
Volunteer - Clean-Up
Free
We are looking for up to 2 volunteers to help with event clean-up from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Steele Street Hall (115 S Steele St, Ionia, MI 48846).
You are welcome to sign-up for more than one volunteer shift if you would like. We appreciate your support!
Add a donation for Meander On Main
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!