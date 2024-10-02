Twilight Golf Club
Twilight Golf Club's Hurricane Relief Raffle
One Raffle Ticket
$30
One entry for a raffle item of your choice.
4 Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 4 tickets
4 raffle entries for items of your choice. You may select the same item, or a different item for each ticket.
10 Raffle Tickets
$200
This includes 10 tickets
10 raffle entries for items of your choice. You may select the same item, or a different item for each ticket.
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
